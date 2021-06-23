Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What Do We Actually Know About the Link Between Vitamin D and COVID? A Cleveland Clinic Doctor Explains

By Emily Shiffer
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the COVID pandemic continues, the link between vitamin D and COVID has been a hot topic. Specifically, the link between vitamin D deficiency and how it may impact your chances of possibly contracting, surviving, and preventing COVID. Early COVID research found that disease severity and mortality rates related to...

parade.com
Community Policy
View All 43 Commentsarrow_down
Parade

Parade

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Cleveland Clinic#Vitamin D Deficiency#Covid#African Americans#Md#Nmol L#Jama#Plos#American#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthScientific American

Can Vitamin D Help Protect against COVID?

From the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers examining the question of why some people were better protected from the infection than others began to look at a possible role for vitamin D. The nutrient, which is obtained from food and exposure to sunlight, is known to contribute to a well-functioning immune system in a variety of ways, including defending the body from invading viruses and other pathogens. “Vitamin D is cheap, easily available and relatively safe,” says genetic epidemiologist Fotios Drenos of Brunel University London. Investigating whether the vitamin could make a difference in COVID patients “was an important question to ask,” he says.
Public Healthlocalmemphis.com

EXPLAINER: What you should know about "long haul" COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Long haul COVID, post COVID or what doctors are now calling it: Post-Acute COVID-19. Whatever name you know it by, this syndrome is affecting a lot more people than you might expect. The Journal of the American Medical Association found that more than 70% of people who had...
Public HealthParents Magazine

COVID-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis: What Parents Need to Know About the Potential Link

Almost 15 months into the coronavirus pandemic, 175 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vast majority report mild side effects like injection site pain, body aches, and low-grade fever. But experts have recently noticed a rare symptom in a very small percentage of young people who received Pfizer or Moderna: an inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
Weight Losscmajnews.com

Link between obesity and COVID-19 may not be what it seems

Obesity is frequently cited as a risk factor for severe COVID-19, but the role of weight bias and discrimination in that risk demands further investigation, according to Dr. Yoni Freedhoff, an associate professor of family medicine at the University of Ottawa and medical director of the Bariatric Medical Institute in Ottawa.
Public Healtheatthis.com

7 Signs You Have Long COVID and Don't Know It

It's been a year-and-a-half since COVID-19 started wreaking havoc on the world, and while the infection rate continues to drop, there are still many people experiencing the after-effects of the devastating virus. Now, a new major study involving the health insurance records of nearly two million people in the United States who tested positive for the virus last year, has found 23 percent sought medical treatment for new conditions at least 30 days post infection. According to their findings, long COVID impacted men and women of all ages—including children—and even people who didn't realize they had the virus in the first place. Long COVID hit almost half of patients who were hospitalized, 27 percent of people who experienced mild or moderate symptoms, and 19 percent who were asymptomatic. Are you a long hauler and not even know it? Read on for the most common manifestations of long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Medication Type for T2DM May Affect Severe COVID-19 Outcomes

Premorbid GLP1-RA use, SGLT2i use associated with lower 60-day mortality compared to premorbid DPP4i use. WEDNESDAY, June 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The use of certain classes of diabetes medications prior to severe COVID-19 infection is associated with lower mortality in patients with diabetes, according to a study published online June 16 in Diabetes Care.
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

JAMA study: Ivermectin doesn't speed up recovery for patients with mild COVID-19

New research indicates that ivermectin, a type of treatment for parasitic worms, does not help patients with mild COVID-19 recover any faster. The peer-reviewed study, published Thursday in JAMA, examined the findings of a double-blind, randomized trial conducted in Cali, Colombia, in roughly 475 people with mild symptoms of COVID-19. Researchers concluded "the findings do not support the use of ivermectin for treatment of mild COVID-19, although larger trials may be needed to understand the effects of ivermectin on other clinically relevant outcomes." The drug first caught the attention of clinicians in the early days of the pandemic after an in-vitro preprint study said the drug can inhibit replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, the Food and Drug Administration and others cautioned back in April that trials needed to be conducted before the drug should be prescribed to COVID-19 patients.
Pharmaceuticalsseniorvoicealaska.com

COVID update: Vaccinations, vitamin D and nanobodies

Getting vaccinated helps protects others who don’t. Older adults who get vaccinated against COVID-19 may also be protecting their unvaccinated family members. Researchers at the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics have found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines protect both vaccinated individuals and their unvaccinated adult household members against SARS-CoV-2 infections. The study used Finnish administrative datasets to examine the link between mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and infection risk among vaccinated individuals as well as their unvaccinated family members.
Diseases & Treatmentssarasotamagazine.com

What's the Difference Between a Headache and a Migraine?

Migraines affect 39 million men, women and children in the United States alone. Their laundry list of triggers cause a painful, one-sided headache that can be hard to distinguish from a normal headache without the help of a professional. So how can you tell the difference, and catch the warning...
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

These Are The Most Common Long-Haul COVID-19 Symptoms

So much of the COVID-19 news coming out of the United States lately has been positive. Cases are falling, hospitalizations are down, and the vaccines are holding up well against emerging coronavirus variants. But that good news can sometimes obscure the fact that many Americans continue to struggle with COVID-related...
Public HealthCleveland News - Fox 8

Local doctor explains what you should know about alarming coronavirus variant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW/AP) — The latest alarming coronavirus variant is exploiting low global vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions. That’s adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread. The vaccines most used in Western countries still appear to offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant. The mutation was first identified in India and now spreading in more than 90 other countries.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

How Do We Know Whether A Covid-19 Vaccine Is Effective?

As new strains of Coronavirus emerge, we need to know whether existing vaccines are effective against variants. But while "Does this Covid-19 vaccine work?" seems like a simple question, it's actually challenging to answer. Although news headlines proclaiming that a vaccine is effective aren't exactly misleading, they do oversimplify the...