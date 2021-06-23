‘Good on Paper’: When Dream Guys Turn Into Nightmares

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger draws on her own experiences in Good on Paper and turns her catharsis into a comedic work of art. Iliza Shlesinger not only stars in this film but she cleverly wrote the script, too. When it comes to comedy, there’s a way of bringing catharsis into work whether it’s on stage or in a script. On screen, she plays a role that’s not too far from who she is in a real life: a stand-up comedian. Where things stretch from the truth a bit is that Andrea Singer (Iliza Shlesinger) is still trying to get a break on TV or the movies. Singer may be a well-known comedian like Shlesinger but in terms of occupation, that’s where the differences end. I like what Iliza Schlesinger does with the role and would love to see more leading roles in the future.