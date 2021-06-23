Money on the Move: June 16 – 22

Life sciences advances continue to be an exciting opportunity for investors. Here's a glance at the companies attracting fresh funding the past week. While some companies have backed off a bit from the booming SPAC trend due to critical comments from regulators, the reverse merger path to the Nasdaq is still seeing a ton of action. Pear is one of the latest biotechs to go public by merging with Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. The deal will value the prescription digital therapeutics company at $1.6 billion. Pear won the first FDA approval for a software-based treatment with its reSET product, a program that uses cognitive behavioral therapy to treat Substance Abuse Disorder. Subsequently, reSET-O for Opioid Use Disorder and Somryst for chronic insomnia were also approved. With the fresh funds from the merger, Pear will invest in the commercialization of these products and advance its large pipeline of candidates ranging from psychiatry to neurology to oncology to the heart and digestive system.