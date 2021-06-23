Humans are creating hot spots where bats could transmit zoonotic diseases
A new map shows how human actions are affecting outbreak risks, sometimes in surprising places, which could be a valuable tool in preventing the next pandemic. As human settlements creep ever closer to wildlife habitat, replacing swaths of forests with development and farmland, scientists fear those land-use changes could spur the evolution of zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19. Areas that have seen dramatic transformations and are home to large bat populations, some scientists believe, could prove to be the starting point of the next coronavirus pandemic.www.nationalgeographic.com