Humans are creating hot spots where bats could transmit zoonotic diseases

By Jillian Kramer
nationalgeographic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new map shows how human actions are affecting outbreak risks, sometimes in surprising places, which could be a valuable tool in preventing the next pandemic. As human settlements creep ever closer to wildlife habitat, replacing swaths of forests with development and farmland, scientists fear those land-use changes could spur the evolution of zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19. Areas that have seen dramatic transformations and are home to large bat populations, some scientists believe, could prove to be the starting point of the next coronavirus pandemic.

www.nationalgeographic.com
