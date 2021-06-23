Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder While Filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison Ford is arguably best known for his portrayal of adventurer Indiana Jones in the film series of the same name. Ford is also known for his impressive stunts in the movies and he is still doing them at 78 years old, according to CinemaBlend. His stunt double Vic Armstrong told CNN in August 2008 what it was really like to work with the actor. "The biggest stunt I always say on the Indiana Jones films was stopping Harrison doing the stunts because I had to fight nearly every time to stop him," he said.