Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder While Filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’

By Jon Blistein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harrison Ford was forced to temporarily step back from filming Indiana Jones 5 after suffering a shoulder injury, Variety reports. While Ford will be out for an unknown period of time, director James Mangold will reportedly continue to film without him. In a statement, a spokesperson for Disney said, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

www.rollingstone.com
Community Policy
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
James Mangold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Jones 5#Old Ford#The Millennium Falcon#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesThrillist

Everything We Know About 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford will don the fedora and crack the whip one more time. Almost as soon as the controversial Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull swung into theaters back in 2008, nuking fridges and discovering aliens 19 years after Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, fans began to speculate about the possibility of a fifth entry in the beloved adventure series starring Harrison Ford. Would this really be the last time we saw Ford play the snake-hating, fedora-wearing hero? After over a decade of development rumors and behind-the-scenes turmoil, including the sale of LucasFilm to Disney in 2012, the still-untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie is now shooting in London. Ford is back and the hat still fits.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Harrison Ford Could’ve Been Tim Burton’s Batman

Michael Keaton is still held up by a lot of fans as the best live-action Batman ever, but it would be an understatement to say he had to win the doubters over, given that thousands of furious letters were sent to Warner Bros. headquarters protesting the casting of an actor best known for his work in the comedy genre as the iconic superhero. But all doubts were assuaged once audiences had the chance to see him in action.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Indiana Jones | In what order to see all the movies and series of the saga

Indiana Jones is one of the most important figures in the world of cinema and entertainment. Perhaps many of those who now consume movies and series are not familiar with the work originally created by George Lucas Y Steven Spielberg, so we will simply say that it is a legend. However, the order of publication of the films does not correspond directly to the chronological order of the films. In this article we explain in what order to see the films Y serie by Indiana Jones.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Indiana Jones 5's James Mangold Responds After Report Indicates More Serious Harrison Ford Injury

After a recent injury on the set of Indiana Jones 5 saw star Harrison Ford looking to be out of commission to recover, it sounded like his recent scrape with moviemaking wasn’t going to be that big of a deal. With Disney putting out a statement promising that production would be reconfigured to continue on, Ford’s setback didn’t seem too inconvenient. More recently, sources had claimed that the injury was more serious than we thought, which lead to director James Mangold setting the record straight through a comment of his own.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Harrison Ford's Recent Injury Is Much Worse Than Anyone Thought

Harrison Ford is arguably best known for his portrayal of adventurer Indiana Jones in the film series of the same name. Ford is also known for his impressive stunts in the movies and he is still doing them at 78 years old, according to CinemaBlend. His stunt double Vic Armstrong told CNN in August 2008 what it was really like to work with the actor. "The biggest stunt I always say on the Indiana Jones films was stopping Harrison doing the stunts because I had to fight nearly every time to stop him," he said.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Indiana Jones’: Harrison Ford-Worn Fedora Sells at Auction for More Than $250K Estimate

A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom sold for far more than the estimate Tuesday during a Prop Store auction in Los Angeles. The iconic hat from the beloved Lucasfilm series was estimated to nab anywhere between $150,000 and $250,000, according to the auction house. The winning bid was $300,000. The winner was not identified.
Movieshappymag.tv

Someone spent $300,000 on a fedora, but it’s okay because Indiana Jones wore it

Indiana Jones’ iconic fedora from Temple of Doom has found a new head to sit upon after selling for $300,000 at a Prop Store auction. If anyone can pull off a fedora, it’s Indiana Jones. Harrison Ford’s whip-cracking, machete-slashing archaeologist will always have the unique ability to take an accessory – one that is now so heavily associated with cringe culture nonetheless – and make it work as a key element of his adventurer-chic look.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harrison Ford’s injuries in his movies

Filming Indiana Jones 5 in the UK it was progressing as planned. However, a few days ago the main protagonist, Harrison Ford, he injured a shoulder during a rehearsal. The actor will be away from his obligations for a time in which he will receive the appropriate treatment according to the severity of his injury. Worth the clarification: the producer reported that the interpreter is in good condition. This is not the first time Harrison Ford gets injured on a set …
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour Prom’ Livestream Concert Film

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the release of her chart-topping debut album Sour with a livestream concert film, Sour Prom, which aired Tuesday night on YouTube. Rodrigo themed the concert film around a prom celebration for her and her fans — the singer just graduated from high school but was unable to go to prom due to, well, having a hit record come out. Before the official event, Rodrigo hosted a “pre-party” Q&A portion in which she answered questions about the album’s making. She then performed several live renditions of her Sour tracks, including “Driver’s License” and “Good 4 U.”
Celebritiestheaviationgeekclub.com

The day Tom Cruise saved his co-star Elisabeth Shue from being killed by spinning helicopter blades

In 1987 Tom Cruise saved his co-star Elisabeth Shue’s life by stopping her from walking into a spinning helicopter blade on the set of comedy-drama movie Cocktail. In 1987 Tom Cruise saved his co-star Elisabeth Shue’s life by stopping her from walking into a spinning helicopter blade on the set of comedy-drama movie Cocktail, an aerial camera operator on the set of the film, Bill Bennett, recalled last April in a Facebook group called Crew Stories, The Sun newspaper reported.