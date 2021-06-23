Cancel
UFC 264: Watch Dustin Poirier serve Conor McGregor a piece of humble pie ahead of rematch (Video)

By Zain Bando
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of UFC 264, relive Dustin Poirier’s epic TKO win against Conor McGregor that set up the inevitable trilogy bout that takes place July 10. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will headline UFC 264, the UFC’s first Las Vegas event with a crowd since the onset of the pandemic began. Both men have a rich history against one another that dates back to September 2014. Once McGregor stopped Poirier, his stardom rose arguably rose faster than any fighter the MMA world had seen to that point.

fansided.com
FanSided

FanSided

ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tko
