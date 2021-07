Blending sport and luxury is a balancing act, and the CTS leans heavily toward the sport side of the equation. It still offers the luxury features that buyers expect—upscale interior materials, a full complement of infotainment features, and plenty of curb appeal—but it’s also rife with compromise. The interior design is overly busy, the cabin of some CTS models that we’ve sampled have shown poor build quality, the rear-seat passenger space is uncomfortably tight, and two of the three available engines could use significant refinement. For buyers who prioritize comfort and convenience, there are better offerings from some European luxury rivals, but the CTS will appeal to driving enthusiasts.