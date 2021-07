Easton police are investigating the stabbing of a 30-year-old man just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the first block of South 11th Street in the city’s West Ward. A 28-year-old Wilson Borough man is in custody and the victim -- who was found inside a home and was suffering several stab wounds to the face, head and other parts of his body -- is being treated at an area trauma center, police Lt. Matthew Gerould said. The vicim’s wounds are very severe, but survivable, Gerould said.