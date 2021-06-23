Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Audi e-Tron vs Honda Civic Type-R vs BMW X4 - Three Different-Diet Vehicles On A Drag Strip

Top Speed
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis off-beat race witnesses the e-Tron EV take on a front-wheel-drive gasoline Civic Type-R and a torquey diesel X4. Drag races are fun when similarly spec’d cars race against each other. But, they are even more fun when you have vehicles from different segments and niches go up against each other. In this video by Carwow, the Audi e-Tron takes goes head-to-head against the Honda Civic Type-R and the BMW X4. All of them follow a different diet and that plays a major role in the result of the race. Do you think the instantaneous torque of the EV is good enough against a high-revving petrol mill and a torquey, powerful diesel?

www.topspeed.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Honda Civic#Ev#Topspeed Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Audi
News Break
Honda
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Honda Civic Already Drag Raced Against Mazda3 And Corolla

It's safe to say that the new Honda Civic is not for everyone in terms of design. However, we can't deny that the 11th-generation model has improved in terms of power output, albeit ever so slightly. The question, is the improved performance numbers enough for the Civic to match its segment rivals?
CarsCAR Magazine

Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron review: ticking the boxes

If the e-Tron SUV is the pioneer and the e-Tron GT is the speed and glamour, then the new Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron is the EV that’ll pay Ingolstadt’s R&D bills. Based on the VW Group’s meticulously planned MEB platform, this small, electric crossover trades on the unstoppable SUV and EV trends seen in China and, well, everywhere.
Carsmotor1.com

Audi RS E-Tron GT drag races R8 in future vs past showdown

Audi has turned a page in its history with the RS E-Tron GT. The all-electric saloon is a step toward the future, but how does it compare to Audi’s potent performance-packed past? A new video from the Auditography YouTube channel pits the 2021 Audi R8 V10 Performance against the all-new 2021 Audi RS E-Tron GT. Which is quicker through the quarter-mile? Watch the video to find out.
Carscarthrottle.com

3 Things The Audi E-Tron GT Does Better Than A Porsche Taycan, And 3 It Doesn't

The E-Tron GT and the Taycan share a lot of parts, but they're quite different from one another to drive and live with. Audi may be taking aim at higher-end versions of the Tesla Model S with its new E-Tron GT, but it also has a rival that’s much closer to home. Fellow VW Group subsidiary Porsche has the Taycan, which uses the same platform, battery pack and a lot of the same drivetrain bits.
Carsautomoblog.net

2022 Audi e-tron GT to Offer Three years of Complimentary DC Fast Charging, Plus Other Perks

The 2022 Audi e-tron GT will come with access to several available charging solutions, including three years of complimentary DC fast charging sessions through Electrify America at speeds up to 270 kW. According to Audi, that’s enough to add approximately 180 miles of range in about 22 minutes. Meanwhile, Electrify America plans to have about 800 charging stations with approximately 3,500 chargers by the end of 2021.
CarsWired UK

Audi’s Q4 e-tron is capable of turning any petrolhead

Sonos speaker system; still charging people for USB sockets? Oh, come on. Some car launches are more important than others. You might understandably think these would be the fancy flagships, the bells-and-whistles models at the pricier end of the manufacturer’s menu. But more often this is not the case. The Evoque, Range Rover’s “budget” SUV, was widely credited for saving the company’s fortunes at the time. The MINI Electric was crucial for BMW as it succeeded the i3 as the brand’s entry-level EV. Indeed, the 3 Series is much more important for BMW than its flagship 7 Series as it sells 20 times more of this model in Europe alone.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Drag Race: Audi RS6 Avant Vs. Mercedes AMG-E63 S

If you wanted to buy a high-performance wagon in America, for a long time the Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon was your only choice. But now there's a new alternative, as the Audi RS6 Avant has arrived in America. While they are not huge sellers, it's hard not to love fast wagons since they offer practicality comparable to SUVs without compromising the performance. To find out if the Audi RS6 Avant is the ultimate four-door luxury performance car, YouTube channel CAR Buyers Guide pitted it against a Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sedan in a head-to-head in a drag race.
Carsmotor1.com

UK: Can Civic Type-R keep up with the best from VW and Renault

Which is the quickest hardcore front-wheel-drive hot hatch? Although these unique hatchbacks are focused on performing when the road gets twisty, that doesn’t mean we’re not interested in their straight-line speed. Each of these hatchbacks from Honda, Renault, and VW promise customers an engaging track-capable family hauler. That’s all fine...
CarsTop Speed

The 2022 Honda Civic Performs Pretty Well Against The Toyota Corolla and The Mazda 3 On the Drag Strip

The 2022 Civic comes with better power figures, a turbocharger, but also a lousy CVT to even out the other advantages. The folks at Throttle House brought three ‘regular’ cars on a drag strip. These urban commuters are daily drivers that are meant to be economical, practical, and comfortable. No one actually purchases them solely considering how they perform in straight-line races. But, now that they’re here, we are actually curious to know which sedan trumps.
CarsGear Patrol

The E-Tron GT Is a Taste of Audi's Tomorrow

At first, the Audi E-Tron GT's name might lead you to believe it's a version of the E-Tron all-electric crossover. After all, adding a suffix is usually how carmakers differentiate different sub-models and trim levels; Audi already offers its EV SUV as the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback, so why not an E-Tron GT?
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2022 Honda Civic vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Sedan Is Faster?

The rivalry between the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic is a heated one. And it’s only getting more so with the launch of the redesigned 2022 Civic Sedan. Being compact sedans, Corolla and Civic buyers aren’t necessarily focused on speed. But then, no one wants to struggle to merge onto the highway. Hence why YouTube team Throttle House lined up a 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring and a 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE to see which was quicker.
CarsBMW BLOG

MINI Electric vs Fiat 500 vs Honda E — Auto Express Test

There are a surprising amount of good options in the compact EV hatchback segment. While there are a few other French options in Europe, the big three are the MINI Electric, the Fiat 500, and the Honda E. All three come from different countries, all three are small three-door hatchbacks, and all three are entirely electric. But which one do you buy? Auto Express recently found out.
CarsBMW BLOG

Photo Comparison: BMW iX xDrive50 vs BMW X5 M50i

This time next year, BMW customers will have their choice of two fast, very luxurious SUVs at around the same price point but with very different approaches — the BMW iX xDrive50 and BMW X5 M50i. There will be many reasons to buy one over the other; range, power, performance, comfort, handling, and tech; but since we haven’t driven the iX just yet, we’ll have to settle for comparing their style. Before the pitchforks and torches come out, we do acknowledge that this is an apples to oranges comparison. At the same time, it’s fair to assume that some customers will ask the dealers this very same question: BMW iX or X5?
Carsinsideevs.com

Carwow Proclaims Audi Q4 E-Tron The Best Small Electric SUV

Do you want a Volkswagen ID.4, but you simply can’t be seen in anything that doesn’t wear a premium badge? Audi has you covered with the brand new Q4 e-tron, a vehicle that is apparently more than just a posh version of the Volkswagen, as this very laudative review by Carwow points out.
CarsCarscoops

Can The Audi RS E-Tron GT Outsprint An R8 V10 Performance?

For years, the Audi R8 V10 has been the German automaker’s quickest production model but can the mid-engined supercar hang with the all-new and all-electric Audi RS e-tron GT?. To answer that question, Auditography lined up an RS e-tron GT against a brand new Audi R8 V10 Performance Green Hell,...
CarsAutoweek.com

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Is Back

Honda re-ups with a new Civic Hatchback for 2022. It has the same engines as the sedan, but a stiffer body. The hatchback, once thought to be on the verge of extinction in North America, seems to be making a comeback. Look around you and you see models like the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3 and all manner of Subaru. You could even throw in sporty five-doors like the Volkswagen Golf and enviro-sensitive models like the Toyota Prius, Chevy Bolt and even the Nissan Leaf.