Audi e-Tron vs Honda Civic Type-R vs BMW X4 - Three Different-Diet Vehicles On A Drag Strip
This off-beat race witnesses the e-Tron EV take on a front-wheel-drive gasoline Civic Type-R and a torquey diesel X4. Drag races are fun when similarly spec’d cars race against each other. But, they are even more fun when you have vehicles from different segments and niches go up against each other. In this video by Carwow, the Audi e-Tron takes goes head-to-head against the Honda Civic Type-R and the BMW X4. All of them follow a different diet and that plays a major role in the result of the race. Do you think the instantaneous torque of the EV is good enough against a high-revving petrol mill and a torquey, powerful diesel?www.topspeed.com