Audi e-Tron vs Honda Civic Type-R vs BMW X4 - Three Different-Diet Vehicles On A Drag Strip

This time next year, BMW customers will have their choice of two fast, very luxurious SUVs at around the same price point but with very different approaches — the BMW iX xDrive50 and BMW X5 M50i. There will be many reasons to buy one over the other; range, power, performance, comfort, handling, and tech; but since we haven’t driven the iX just yet, we’ll have to settle for comparing their style. Before the pitchforks and torches come out, we do acknowledge that this is an apples to oranges comparison. At the same time, it’s fair to assume that some customers will ask the dealers this very same question: BMW iX or X5?