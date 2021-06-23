Antonio Reynoso in the lead for Brooklyn Borough President race, as voters wait on full count

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) New York City Council Member Antonio Reynoso came out on top in the first count for Brooklyn Borough President in the Democratic primaries Tuesday, but final results won’t be known for some time due to the new ranked choice voting system .

As of Wednesday afternoon, Reynoso had 28.2% of the first choice votes, representing 71,751 people who ranked him as their first choice, according to statistics from The New York Times .

City Council Member Robert Cornegy was in second place, with 19.2% of the vote. He was closely followed by New York State Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon, who earned 17.6% of the rank-one votes.

These three front runners emerged from a pool of 12 candidates vying to replace Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who is now in the lead in the Democratic mayoral primary election.

Because no candidate reached the 50% threshold needed to win the election, the city will eliminate the lowest ranking candidate and recount the vote. Those who voted for an eliminated candidate will have their second choice counted.

This process will repeat until only two candidates remain. The candidate with the most votes wins.

This is the first major NYC election to use this system, and it is unclear when the final results will be released.

Reynoso ran as the progressive favorite in the Brooklyn Borough President race. His victory would be a departure from the conservative Eric Adams administration.

Cornegy ran to the right of Reynoso as a centrist Democrat, though all three frontrunners describe themselves as progressives.

Borough Presidents wield an immense amount of power in the land usage and zoning process. They also help decide budget allocation and appoint community board members.