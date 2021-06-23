Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Forest For Change At London Design Biennale 2021- A Breath Of Life In The City

By Nel-Olivia Waga
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 London Design Biennale has the idea of “can we design a better world” right at its heart. Set in the forecourt of London’s Somerset House, I was particularly drawn towards the Global Goals Pavilion with its Forest for Change. 400 swaying trees in such an historic place are in fact exhilarating. The planting and spacing is done in such a naturalistic way that it feels just like being in a magical, faraway forest.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

230K+
Followers
57K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Biennale#Climate Change#Uk#Somerset House#The Forest For Change#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Related
EntertainmentArchDaily

National Pavilions at the 2021 London Design Biennale Highlight the Role of Design in Addressing Global Challenges

London Design Biennale is currently unfolding at Somerset House, with 38 exhibitions from across six continents showcasing the role of design in addressing global challenges. Curated by Artistic Director Es Devlin, the event centres around the theme ‘Resonance’, inviting designers and artists to consider the ripple effect of “ground-breaking design concepts on the way we live, and the choices we make”. At the third edition of the London Design Biennale, the national pavilions highlight new perspectives on world issues, exploring sustainability and the environment, globalisation and migration, history and daily life.
Visual Art740thefan.com

See how Van Gogh saw himself in London exhibition

LONDON (Reuters) – Vincent van Gogh’s self-portraits will go on show in London next year, in what organisers say is the first exhibition dedicated to the Dutch post-Impressionist artist’s depictions of himself. From February, The Courtauld Gallery will stage the display – from “Self-Portrait with a Dark Felt Hat” painted...
DesignInterior Design

Representing Canada, Revery Architecture Presents "DUCkT" Exhibition at London Design Biennale

Representing Canada at the 2021 London Design Biennale, a global festival centered on social issues, Vancouver-based Revery Architecture presents the interactive installation "DUCkT." Responding to the theme of "Resonance," the installation acts as a metaphor of society's willingness to bend to the ever-growing energy demands of mechanical systems in inefficiently designed buildings. Lead designer Venelin Kokalov explains that he wanted to bring the hidden, unseen elements of energy consumption to light by creating oversized, gold-plated "air ducts" that visitors physically have to duck under. "I wanted to evoke a feeling of certainty, but at the same time sparks curiosity," Kokalov explains, noting how the reflective material of the familiar object distorts the viewer's reflection and how the hidden, second duct creates an element of surprise. On view through June 27 at the Somerset House, Kokalov encourages viewers to confront hidden elements of built environments and ponder the systems relied on to power our spaces.
EntertainmentTree Hugger

Transsolar Designs a Mechanical System that is a Breath of Fresh Air

In his book The Architecture of the Well-tempered Environment, (our late review here) Reyner Banham noted that architects and designers had "abdicated their responsibility for indoor comfort, designing without consideration of the consequences for the indoor environment, and just handing the whole thing over to the engineers and contractors to solve it for them." the result, as I noted earlier, was that "today's mechanical engineers who design and build and operate HVAC systems in buildings large and small are isolated from the construct of the building as an integrated system."
Chicago, ILnewcity.com

One Recommendation for July: A Designed Life

Design educator, practitioner and researcher, Margaret Re recreates three historically significant exhibitions of contemporary, mass-produced, American-designed consumer goods—Contemporary American Textiles, designed by Florence Knoll; Contemporary American Wallpapers, designed by Tom Lee; and Containers and Packaging, designed by Will Burtin—in an effort to look early Cold War America with a contemporary perspective.
U.K.Design Week

Designs revealed for London police box successor

The public communication hub designed by Unknown Works will be rolled out across the capital’s Square Mile by The City of London. The City of London has unveiled details of the structure that will replace the capital’s traditional police boxes. Police boxes have been a staple part of London’s urban...
DesignDezeen

Five architecture and design events in July from Dezeen Events Guide

A Zaha Hadid retrospective and an architecture conference featuring Eduardo Souto de Moura, Tatiana Bilbao and Kengo Kuma are among the design events listed in Dezeen Events Guide this month. Other events taking place in July include the Moscow Urban Fest, Object Rotterdam, Clerkenwell Design Week and Dezeen's final Architecture...
Visual Artgentside.co.uk

7 art exhibitions you won't want to miss out on this summer in the UK

With people being advised to travel abroad only for 'exceptional circumstances,' vacations in mainland UK are the new norm. Bummed out by the news? You don't have to be!. We’ve listed the main exhibitions happening this summer that we’d love to see. From installation art, design or landmark explorations, check out our suggestions!
AmericasArchDaily

Urban Agency Designs New "Vancouver Forest" Block in Canada

Architecture firm Urban Agency has shared new details of their Vancouver Forest development in Canada. Taking inspiration from the forest regions of the area, the project includes timber, bamboo and greenery to form a sustainable block for the city. As a series of stepped terraces, the project was designed as a 'living canopy' with trees and foliage growing along the building envelope.
EntertainmentWallpaper*

Creatives connect with American hardwood

For more than 25 years, the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) has been building a distinctive and creative brand for US hardwoods. Now two new books build on its mission to inspire creatives and consumers alike to connect with its sustainable materials. By demonstrating the performance and aesthetic potential of...
Home & GardenMOJEH

A Day In The Life Of… Interior Designer Miri Najarian Khayat

Have you ever wondered what some of your favourite female figures get up to each day? MOJEH’s A Day In The Life series follows some of the region’s most influential female movers and shakers, from business owners and entrepreneurs to fashion designers and art gallery owners. This week, interior architect and designer Miri Najarian Khayat walks us through a day in her life, where a “typical” day is anything but.
U.K.breakingtravelnews.com

Hyatt Place London City East opens to guests

Hyatt Place London City East, the first Hyatt Place hotel in central London, has opened today, bringing stylish interiors, expertly-curated street art and stunning city views to the cosmopolitan heart of the city. Located just a few steps from Aldgate East station, this upscale hotel offers effortless access to the...
DesignArchDaily

AAU ANASTAS Explores Stone's Potential for Contemporary Design at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

Having been invited to participate in the 17th International Venice Architecture Biennale, architecture and design practice AAU ANASTAS presents the exhibition All-Purpose, which translates the craftmanship of stone into a new form of contemporary architecture. Exhibited within the Giardini, the structure featuring an undulating parametrised stone slab supported by thin, slender columns is a material exploration that builds on the Palestinian construction tradition to create a new architectural discourse around stone.
Napa, CAPosted by
The Press

Mark London Design serves your jewelry needs

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” We all know the old rhyme that tells us the necessary pieces of a bridal outfit. More often than not, one of these traditional requirements is met through the jewelry adorning the bride-to-be. Some may choose to have blue stones in their necklaces, to repair a family heirloom, or to create something new and unique for their special day. For Mark London, of Mark London Design, he is all too familiar with custom jewelry and the importance it can hold with his clients.
Visual Artanothermag.com

Exhibitions, Films, Food and Drink: Brilliant Things To Do This July

Arles’ photography festival returns after a year’s hiatus with a new director, Christoph Wiesner (formerly of Paris Photo), and some 40 photography shows dotted around the ancient French city. Highlights include The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion, a celebration of Black creativity and “the cross-pollination between art, fashion, and culture in constructing an image”; and Masculinities: Liberation Through Photography, a photographic exploration of the many guises masculinity can take, featuring work by Rotimi Fani-Kayode, Peter Hujar, Ana Mendieta and more.
Musicclassicfm.com

An AirBnB for classical music venues and arts spaces is being launched

Tutti curates listings of music, arts and studio spaces so that you can hire them through one handy AirBnB-esque platform. We approve. We can ‘discover local gems, contact spaces in seconds, and save time and money’, a new venue-hire website Tutti promises. Essentially an AirBnB for classical music and arts...