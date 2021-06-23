Forest For Change At London Design Biennale 2021- A Breath Of Life In The City

Representing Canada at the 2021 London Design Biennale, a global festival centered on social issues, Vancouver-based Revery Architecture presents the interactive installation "DUCkT." Responding to the theme of "Resonance," the installation acts as a metaphor of society's willingness to bend to the ever-growing energy demands of mechanical systems in inefficiently designed buildings. Lead designer Venelin Kokalov explains that he wanted to bring the hidden, unseen elements of energy consumption to light by creating oversized, gold-plated "air ducts" that visitors physically have to duck under. "I wanted to evoke a feeling of certainty, but at the same time sparks curiosity," Kokalov explains, noting how the reflective material of the familiar object distorts the viewer's reflection and how the hidden, second duct creates an element of surprise. On view through June 27 at the Somerset House, Kokalov encourages viewers to confront hidden elements of built environments and ponder the systems relied on to power our spaces.