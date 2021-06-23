Forest For Change At London Design Biennale 2021- A Breath Of Life In The City
The 2021 London Design Biennale has the idea of “can we design a better world” right at its heart. Set in the forecourt of London’s Somerset House, I was particularly drawn towards the Global Goals Pavilion with its Forest for Change. 400 swaying trees in such an historic place are in fact exhilarating. The planting and spacing is done in such a naturalistic way that it feels just like being in a magical, faraway forest.www.forbes.com