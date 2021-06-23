Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Temporary Road Closure Announced: Illinois Route 3 Between Seventh Street and Amoco Cut-Off Road

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARTFORD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 3 will be closed to all traffic between 7 th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road starting at noon Saturday, June 26, to approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 143 or Illinois Route 111 via Hawthorne Street during this period. This weekend closure is necessary to allow for the transport and installation of a new pipe bridge west of the levee, just north Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
Community Policy
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Madison County, IL
Traffic
City
Hartford, IL
Madison County, IL
Government
County
Madison County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cut Off#Levee#Illinois Route 3#Amoco Cut Off Road#Illinois Route 143#Illinois Route 111
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
West Alton, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Holiday Weekend Closure Hours for Riverlands Way and Lincoln Shields Recreation Area

WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporary close Riverlands Way and Lincoln Shields Recreation Area in West Alton for the Fourth of July Weekend. Riverlands Way will be closed beginning the evening of July 3 rd at 10:00pm until 7:00am the following morning of July 4 th . The road will close again at 7:00pm the evening of July 4 th until 7:00am the following morning of July 5 th , at which time normal access will resume. Lincoln Shields Recreation Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

IDOT Reminds Public To Stay Safe Around Flood Waters

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public to stay alert for potential flooding and anticipate that travel could be impacted with more rain in the forecast this week. The department continues to monitor weather conditions and will respond as necessary to flooding situations as they occur. “A few inches of water might seem harmless but can be powerful enough to carry away a person or vehicle,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County's Mass Vaccination Site Ends On Saturday, July 3

COLLINSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) reminds the public that their COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville ends on Saturday, July 3. This means that there will no longer be daily COVID-19 vaccine clinics available at this location. This location has been ideal as a mass vaccination site with its large ballrooms and parking lot providing plenty of space for social distancing and large crowds as well as ease of access from the interstates Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

City of Edwardsville Conducts Oil and Chip Program July 6-8

EDWARDSVILLE - Weather permitting, the City of Edwardsville will be conducting its annual oil and chip program starting July 6, 2021, through July 8, 2021. Attached are the temporary closures of the streets affected during the process. "No parking" signs will be placed prior to operations so residents can make arrangements for parking and travel. "Please be aware and respectful of workers," Matt Taul, superintendent of streets and fleet maintenance for the City of Edwardsville, said. If yo Continue Reading
Glen Carbon, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Glen Carbon Fire Department Creates Full-Time Firefighter/Paramedic Positions

GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District will begin a new chapter on July 1 with the implementation of full-time 24 hours a day, 7 days a week firefighters in addition to EMS duty crews. While Paid-On-Call Volunteers have been a more than 100-year tradition and will continue to be a critical component of the District’s response team, this addition will allow a two-man crew to get a fire truck on the scene on a 5-10 minute response basis. District residents will experience Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

County Board Member Proposes Jersey County Split From Illinois To Missouri

JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County Board member Eric Ivers is following the tide of several in Southern Illinois by presenting the idea to fellow members about a referendum on the ballot that would ask if the county should promote moving the Missouri border to encompass Jersey. There has been a movement statewide to split Illinois into two states, which Ivers said he doesn’t think will happen, but he said the ideas of border state counties splintering away might be a possibility. Ivers grew up Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Keep Your Independence On The Fourth: Drive Sober

SPRINGFIELD – This year’s Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” safety campaign is underway and will run through the holiday weekend. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are joining with law enforcement statewide to drive down injuries and death at a time when traffic fatalities continue to trend upward. “Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other impairing substance creates a life-or-death situation for both Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Missouri Conservation Truck Stolen in North County Precinct

ST. LOUIS - On June 28, 2021 at approximately 6:35 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road, to a maintenance garage of the Missouri Department of Conservation, for a call for service of a burglary. Upon arrival, officers located the scene of a burglary where suspect(s) unknown forced entry into the office/garage area of the structure. The suspect(s) stole a pick-up truck that was located on the property. It is described Continue Reading