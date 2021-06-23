Temporary Road Closure Announced: Illinois Route 3 Between Seventh Street and Amoco Cut-Off Road
HARTFORD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 3 will be closed to all traffic between 7 th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road starting at noon Saturday, June 26, to approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 143 or Illinois Route 111 via Hawthorne Street during this period. This weekend closure is necessary to allow for the transport and installation of a new pipe bridge west of the levee, just north