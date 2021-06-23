Cancel
Society

10 Black LGBTQ+ Figures And Activists To Know This Pride Month

By Dawn Ennis
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just as advertisers work to lure new consumers to their clients’ products, and journalists endeavor to attract new readers to their stories, the primary task of public relations is to get your clients noticed. The Black-owned, boutique, woman-led and -powered public relations firm in Los Angeles found an ideal way to do just that this Pride month: Assemble a list of the most important names in the LGBTQ community that should be widely-known and embraced, and include two clients who have made their mark in their respective fields.

Forbes

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karamo Brown
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Lori Lightfoot
#Gay People#Nypd#Lgbtq#Basketball#Homosexuality#Racial Injustice#Juneteenth#The Lgbtq#Digitaldash Pr#Forbes Com#Riseup#Penn State#View Porter#Thegrio#The Dear Culture Podcast#Fox News#Vibe
