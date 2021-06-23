Cancel
Astronomy

Chromosphere Sunset

By Michael Teoh
skyandtelescope.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst successful attempt at taking a sunset image in the hydrogen alpha wavelength. Despite some thin clouds, the surface features can be seen clearly, including the sunspot in AR2833, a long filament nearby, and a few faint prominences near the limb. This is a single frame extracted from the video sequence, with a little bit of sharpening, enhancement, and false color application. The result is beyond my expectation, given that the Sun was low in western sky at just 13° above horizon.

skyandtelescope.org
#Gallery#False Color#Hydrogen#Sun
Astronomy
Malaysia
Science
Waterloo, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

THIS WEEKEND: The Latest Sunset of the Year

Last Sunday, June 20, summer OFFICIALLY started. This was the "longest day of the year" as our Sun was above the horizon for the greatest amount of time, with over 15 hours of daylight. So, you’d think that this also means the earliest sunrise and latest sunset would also happen on this day, but they don't.
Boise, IDPosted by
Stuart Gustafson

Sunrise and Sunset photos

Some people have said that there is nothing more beautiful than a sunrise. There is noquestion that seeing the sun come up in the East is a beautiful sight. For the scientists out there, I know the sunisn't acutally "coming up," the earth is revolving and it is just from our frame of reference that it appears that the sun is rising. Can we move on now?
PhotographyPhysics World

Photo captures the subtleties of the magnetic Sun, synchrotron will image millions of insects

The UK’s Royal Observatory Greenwich in London has announced the shortlist for its Astronomy Photographer of the Year 13 competition. I’m not sure what the 13 stands for, but it certainly didn’t bring bad luck to the American photographer Andrew McCarthy who has two images on the shortlist. His photograph of the Sun – pictured above – was selected from over 4500 entries this year. Called The Magnetic Field of our Active Sun, the photo was captured in black and white. McCarthy then used false colour to highlight features on the surface of the Sun in red tones – reminiscent of the red hydrogen-alpha emissions that are used to study features on the Sun.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Discovered A Moon-Sized Ultra-Dense White Star

A newly found dying star known as ZTF J190132.9+145808.7 became very popular lately. It was recently discovered, and though it is extremely massive, it is only a bit larger than our Moon. The star was discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility, which runs out of California and Hawaii. According to...
Astronomyjohnstonsunrise.net

BACKYARD SPACE IN JOHNSTON: NGC 1499, The California Nebula

In the constellation Perseus lies an emission nebula stretching 100 light-years long. The California Nebula gets is name from its similar shape to the State of California and was discovered by E. E. Bernard in 1884. It lies roughly 1,000 light-years from Earth and has a low surface brightness which...
Sciencearxiv.org

3D numerical simulations of propagating two-fluid, torsional Alfvén waves and heating of a partially-ionized solar chromosphere

We present a new insight into the propagation, attenuation and dissipation of two-fluid, torsional Alfvén waves in the context of heating of the lower solar atmosphere. By means of numerical simulations of the partially-ionized plasma, we solve the set of two-fluid equations for ion plus electron and neutral fluids in three-dimensional (3D) Cartesian geometry. We implement initially a current-free magnetic field configuration, corresponding to a magnetic flux-tube that is rooted in the solar photosphere and expands into the chromosphere and corona. We put the lower boundary of our simulation region in the low chromosphere, where ions and neutrals begin to decouple, and implement there a monochromatic driver that directly generates Alfvén waves with a wave period of 30 s. As the ion-neutral drift increases with height, the two-fluid effects become more significant and the energy carried by both Alfvén and magneto-acoustic waves can be thermalized in the process of ion-neutral collisions there. In fact, we observe a significant increase in plasma temperature along the magnetic flux-tube. In conclusion, the two-fluid torsional Alfvén waves can potentially play a role in the heating of the solar chromosphere.
Astronomyarxiv.org

M-dwarf's Chromosphere, Corona and Wind Connection via the Nonlinear Alfvén Wave

M dwarf's atmosphere is expected to be highly magnetized. The magnetic energy can be responsible for heating the stellar chromosphere and corona, and driving the stellar wind. The nonlinear propagation of Alfvén wave is the promising mechanism for both heating stellar atmosphere and driving stellar wind. Based on this Alfvén wave scenario, we carried out the one-dimensional compressive magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulation to reproduce the stellar atmospheres and winds of TRAPPIST-1, Proxima Centauri, YZ CMi, AD Leo, AX Mic, as well as the Sun. The nonlinear propagation of Alfvén wave from the stellar photosphere to chromosphere, corona, and interplanetary space is directly resolved in our study. The simulation result particularly shows that the slow shock generated through the nonlinear mode coupling of Alfvén wave is crucially involved in both dynamics of stellar chromosphere (stellar spicule) and stellar wind acceleration. Our parameter survey further revealed the following general trends of physical quantities of stellar atmosphere and wind. (1) The M dwarfs' coronae tend to be cooler and denser than solar corona. (2) M dwarfs' stellar winds can be characterized with relatively faster velocity and much smaller mass-loss rate compared to those of solar wind. The physical mechanisms behind these tendencies are clarified in this paper, where the stronger stratification of M dwarf's atmosphere and relatively smaller Alfvén wave energy input from the M dwarf's photosphere are remarkable.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Sunset Colors Using Kvd!

Summer glow and sunset vibes. Palette used for eyes: KVD Vegan Love Eyehadow Palette. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
AstronomyScience News

Scientists spotted an electron-capture supernova for the first time

A long-predicted type of cosmic explosion has finally burst onto the scene. Researchers have found convincing evidence for an electron-capture supernova, a stellar explosion ignited when atomic nuclei sop up electrons within a star’s core. The phenomenon was first predicted in 1980, but scientists have never been sure that they have seen one. A flare that appeared in the sky in 2018, called supernova 2018zd, matches several expected hallmarks of the blasts, scientists report June 28 in Nature Astronomy.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

July: Inner Planets Rule!

True darkness is fleeting in July, especially at higher latitudes. So make the most of the darkness you have, by downloading our narrated Sky Tour podcast to “what’s up” in the night sky. This episode is sponsored by Celestron, manufacturer of high-quality telescopes and an industry leader in developing exciting...
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Noctilucent Cloud Show, a Mercurial Nova, and More

Summer only lasts so long. Like everything, it’s transient. That will be our theme as we explore wispy noctilucent clouds, a nova that can’t sit still, and a supernova in NGC 5427 in Virgo. Since mid-June I've been on a vigil. Every clear night at 9:55 p.m. I drive to...
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
PhotographyIdaho8.com

Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021 shortlist revealed

Breathtaking images of a lavender field lit up by the Milky Way, a panorama of Iceland’s Northern Lights over a frozen estuary, and a hazy sunrise in Shanghai are among those shortlisted for this year’s 2021’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. Limitations on travel may have been in place...
AstronomyDigital Trends

NASA’s skywatching tips for July feature Venus and the Milky Way

NASA is back with its top skywatching tips for the month ahead, offering up two particular treats to look out for. First, July offers a good chance to get a decent view of Venus, Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor (in terms of closest approach). Known as both “the Morning Star” and...
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Moon-size White Dwarf Is the Smallest Ever Found

Astronomers have discovered a white dwarf only slightly bigger than the Moon, making it the smallest ever found. It might even be on the edge of collapse. Not far from us is a faint, hot cinder of a star, a white dwarf still smoldering from its formation less than 100 million years ago. Most such objects are the collapsed cores of low-mass stars, and since most stars are low-mass, almost all of them (97%) end their lives as white dwarfs. But this one is different.
AstronomyAstronomy.com

The Sky This Week:

July’s early evening skies are given over to a race between Earth’s two closest neighbors: Venus and Mars. The Red Planet starts out ahead, but after a close conjunction about midmonth (stay tuned for more information on that event when it occurs July 13th), Venus will pull into the lead.
AstronomyLake County News

Space News: What’s up for July 2021

What's up for July? The “Evening Star” beckons, and in search of the Milky Way. Sunsets in July come with an added bonus: a brilliant gem low in the western sky, calling to us to come and explore its many mysteries. This is the planet Venus. It's our cosmic next-door neighbor — that is, the planet with the closest orbit to the orbit of Earth.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

In Photos: Angry Sun, A Blue Martian Sunset And Weird ‘Dolphin Head ’ Star In ‘Astronomy Photographer Of The Year’ Entries

From a turbulent image of our star and an odd-looking Martian sunset to the mesmerizing Dolphin Head Nebula and a close-up of the International Space Station set against the Moon, the Royal Observatory’s annual Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition has once again produced some astonishing images of our Solar System and of the “deep sky.”