The dated macho attitude that used to be the rule in old-line New York steakhouses like Palm, Smith & Wollensky and Peter Luger where the maître d’ said things like, “You got a seven o’clock reservation? So do a lot of people. Wait at the bar,” and the waiters barely mumbled, “How d’ya want ya steak cooked?” was, thank heavens, superseded over the last decade by a welcoming, cordial hospitality that seemed to begin about the time Wolfgang’s Steakhouse opened near Grand Central Terminal. Wolfgang Zwiener, who’d spent decades as a Luger’s waiter, was determined to serve food every bit as good as any in New York but to eliminate the rudeness and focus in on good service. And he had the good sense to hire a large number of already experienced waitstaff from Eastern European—Albanian, Slovenian, Croatian, Montenegrin—whose demeanor was a far cry from the old “sit-‘em’-and-’serve–‘em” routine.