I Don't See Nike Running Too Far

Nike (NKE) is due to report its latest quarterly numbers after the close of trading Thursday. Let's check and see how the charts are shaping up. In this daily bar chart of NKE, below, we can see that prices made a peak back in the first quarter of the year. NKE has declined below the 50-day moving average line and the 200-day moving average line. Prices have rebounded back to the underside of both of these averages. This is a "classic" place for a rebound rally to fail. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been pointed down since early December and tells us there has been a significant amount of selling or liquidation. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero-line, but poised for a possible cover shorts buy signal.