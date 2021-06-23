Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Inside the August 2021 Issue

By The Editors of Sky, Telescope
skyandtelescope.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arecibo Telescope, Dark Constellations, and RW Aurigae. In the August 2021 issue of Sky & Telescope, we’re examining the social impacts of astronomy. We all faced many dark days last year, but for astronomers and the people of Puerto Rico, the day the Arecibo Telescope collapsed was particularly difficult. Arecibo Observatory participated in many important scientific discoveries. But to the people of Puerto Rico who lived in its shadow, it was also an inspirational monument to science and the country’s resilience. Now, both communities are committed to rebuilding the telescope once funds become available. In the meantime, we’re looking for shapes in the dark. While some ancient cultures were drawing lines between stars to navigate the night sky, others were telling stories about the dark, dusty clouds of the Milky Way. As our galaxy’s center appears to rise in the summer skies, we’re peering into those constellations to pick out the dark nebulae that dot those areas and their brighter counterparts. You may need a nice pair of binoculars to see these objects. If you’re buying your first pair or looking to replace an old one, check out our updated guide to purchasing binoculars for astronomy.

skyandtelescope.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Weather#Astronomers#Astronomical#Mesopotamian#Sky Telescope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Mars
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

July: Inner Planets Rule!

True darkness is fleeting in July, especially at higher latitudes. So make the most of the darkness you have, by downloading our narrated Sky Tour podcast to “what’s up” in the night sky. This episode is sponsored by Celestron, manufacturer of high-quality telescopes and an industry leader in developing exciting...
AstronomyUnion Leader

Scientists detect black holes devouring neutron stars for the first time

A billion years ago, long before the dawn of complex life on Earth, a black hole several times more massive than the sun engulfed the collapsed core of a once-giant star. The immense collision between two of the universe's most extreme objects sent gravitational waves hurtling through the cosmos, like ripples on an enormous pond.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
Astronomytalesbuzz.com

Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star

This illustration provided by Carl Knox depicts a black hole, center, swallowing a neutron star, upper left. The blue lines are gravitational waves, ripples in time and space, which is how astronomers detected the merger, and orange and red areas indicate parts of the neutron star being stripped away. Talk...
Astronomynews9.com

Astronomers Discover Record-Breaking Star As Small As The Moon But With More Mass Than The Sun

Astronomers have discovered the smallest yet most massive white dwarf star ever seen. According to a new study published Thursday in the journal Nature, the "very special" star has a mass greater than that of our sun, all packed into a relatively small body, similar in size to our moon. It formed when two less massive white dwarf stars, which spent their lives as a pair orbiting around each other, collided and merged together.
AstronomyNoozhawk

Discovery of New Type of Supernova Illuminates Medieval Mystery

A worldwide team led by UC Santa Barbara scientists at Las Cumbres Observatory has discovered the first convincing evidence for a new type of stellar explosion — an electron-capture supernova. While they have been theorized for 40 years, real-world examples have been elusive. They are thought to arise from the...
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Noctilucent Cloud Show, a Mercurial Nova, and More

Summer only lasts so long. Like everything, it’s transient. That will be our theme as we explore wispy noctilucent clouds, a nova that can’t sit still, and a supernova in NGC 5427 in Virgo. Since mid-June I've been on a vigil. Every clear night at 9:55 p.m. I drive to...
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

A mysterious comet is entering our solar system for the first time

Every now and then, astronomers discover something in the cosmos that has never been seen before. Such was the case recently when scientists discovered a new object which has only recently been confirmed to be a comet. The new comet is called Bernardinelli-Bernstein, and astronomers investigating the object have determined it has an orbit that takes 5.5 million years to complete.
AstronomyScience News

Scientists spotted an electron-capture supernova for the first time

A long-predicted type of cosmic explosion has finally burst onto the scene. Researchers have found convincing evidence for an electron-capture supernova, a stellar explosion ignited when atomic nuclei sop up electrons within a star’s core. The phenomenon was first predicted in 1980, but scientists have never been sure that they have seen one. A flare that appeared in the sky in 2018, called supernova 2018zd, matches several expected hallmarks of the blasts, scientists report June 28 in Nature Astronomy.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Moon-size White Dwarf Is the Smallest Ever Found

Astronomers have discovered a white dwarf only slightly bigger than the Moon, making it the smallest ever found. It might even be on the edge of collapse. Not far from us is a faint, hot cinder of a star, a white dwarf still smoldering from its formation less than 100 million years ago. Most such objects are the collapsed cores of low-mass stars, and since most stars are low-mass, almost all of them (97%) end their lives as white dwarfs. But this one is different.
Posted by
WZDX

UAH physics team finds 'lonely cloud' deep in outer space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A scientifically mysterious, isolated cloud bigger than the Milky Way has been found by a research team at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) in a “no-man’s land” for galaxies. The so-called orphan or lonely cloud is full of hot gas with temperatures of 10,000-10,000,000 degrees...
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

This Week's Sky at a Glance, July 2 – 10

Nova Cas gets jumpy. It's been 3½ months since Nova Cassiopeiae 2021 erupted to magnitude 7.7 in mid-March. It has stayed roughly that bright ever since (making it officially a "slow nova") except for briefly swelling to 5.3, faint naked-eye visibility, for a week in May. Since then it's been wavering — and now faster. As of July 2 it was about 7.7, having dropped from 6.6 (a loss of two thirds of its brightness) in just the previous three days.
Astronomyhawaiinewsnow.com

Astronomers on Mauna Kea make a galactic discovery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Astronomers on Mauna Kea said they have discovered what may be the smallest white dwarf in the galaxy. Researchers explained white dwarfs are remnants of dead stars and are created when stars use up all their nuclear fuel. The white dwarf that was discovered by astronomers is...
AstronomyPosted by
BGR.com

NASA’s Juno orbiter is about to fly by a world that may harbor life

Don't Miss: Today’s top deals: Free Echo Dot, $20 Blink Mini cam, $16 tactical knife, $80 robot vacuum, $5 Instant Pot cookbook, more NASA’s trusty Juno orbiter has been hanging around Jupiter for many years now. Its observations have taught us a lot about the gas giant and its intense storms. It revealed that the storms stretch farther into the planet than previously thought, and Juno is our primary eye in the sky when it comes to observing the swirling vortices that make Jupiter so iconic. But Jupiter isn’t Juno’s only target, and the spacecraft has also spent a great deal...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Supermassive black holes could host giant, swirling gas 'tsunamis'

Could gas escaping the gravitational grasp of supermassive black holes be forming "tsunamis" in space?. In a new, NASA-funded study, astrophysicists used computer simulations to model the environment around supermassive black holes in deep space. They found that there could be massive, tsunami-like structures forming near these black holes that are essentially massive, swirling walls of gas that have narrowly escaped the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. They even think that supermassive black holes could host the largest tsunami-like structures in the universe.
AstronomySmithonian

Incredibly Dense White Dwarf Star Packs the Mass of the Sun Into the Size of the Moon

Astronomers have discovered the smallest white dwarf star ever documented around 130 lightyears from Earth, reports Leah Crane for New Scientist. The star, officially given the catchy designation of ZTF J190132.9+145808.7, is roughly the same size as our moon, but what this white dwarf lacks in diameter it makes up for in density with a mass about 1.3 times that of the sun.