Inside the August 2021 Issue

The Arecibo Telescope, Dark Constellations, and RW Aurigae. In the August 2021 issue of Sky & Telescope, we’re examining the social impacts of astronomy. We all faced many dark days last year, but for astronomers and the people of Puerto Rico, the day the Arecibo Telescope collapsed was particularly difficult. Arecibo Observatory participated in many important scientific discoveries. But to the people of Puerto Rico who lived in its shadow, it was also an inspirational monument to science and the country’s resilience. Now, both communities are committed to rebuilding the telescope once funds become available. In the meantime, we’re looking for shapes in the dark. While some ancient cultures were drawing lines between stars to navigate the night sky, others were telling stories about the dark, dusty clouds of the Milky Way. As our galaxy’s center appears to rise in the summer skies, we’re peering into those constellations to pick out the dark nebulae that dot those areas and their brighter counterparts. You may need a nice pair of binoculars to see these objects. If you’re buying your first pair or looking to replace an old one, check out our updated guide to purchasing binoculars for astronomy.