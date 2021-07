It's a good year to be Ray Fulcher. The artist and songwriter has played an important role in Luke Combs' career, penning more than a dozen songs — including four No. 1 singles — with the "Better Together" singer across his two major-label two albums. Fulcher has been signed to a publishing deal since the mid-2010s, and has released some songs of his own, too — but with a newly signed record deal, a trio of brand-new songs scheduled for release on Friday (June 24) and his Grand Ole Opry debut planned for the same night, the stage is set for an eventful 2021.