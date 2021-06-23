Ione alums receive McElligott scholarships
IONE — Three Ione High School alumni have been named recipients of the 2021-22 Maryan L. McElligott Memorial Scholarship. Tristan Estabrook, a senior studying nursing at Oregon Health Sciences University and a repeat awardee, received $3,500. Zoey Gilbert, a sophomore studying nuclear and industrial radiologic technologies at Blue Mountain Community College, and Annabella McDaniel, a sophomore studying child, family and social work at Blue Mountain Community College, each received $2,500.www.eastoregonian.com