Ione, OR

Ione alums receive McElligott scholarships

By East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 9 days ago

IONE — Three Ione High School alumni have been named recipients of the 2021-22 Maryan L. McElligott Memorial Scholarship. Tristan Estabrook, a senior studying nursing at Oregon Health Sciences University and a repeat awardee, received $3,500. Zoey Gilbert, a sophomore studying nuclear and industrial radiologic technologies at Blue Mountain Community College, and Annabella McDaniel, a sophomore studying child, family and social work at Blue Mountain Community College, each received $2,500.

