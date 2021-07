Jared Cook is currently getting dragged by Saints fans on social media for comments that he made about the Saints wide receivers room. If there's anything that Saints fans remember about former New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook, it likely has more to do with him losing the ball than hauling it in. Cook and the Saints parted ways during free agency which allowed the tight end to find a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers. During an interview on Tuesday (June 15) Cook had a very blunt message when it came to his former team vs. his new team.