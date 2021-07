MONTGOMERY COUNTY – District Attorney Lorraine Diamond got some of the support she requested from the county Legislature on Tuesday, but not all of it. The Legislature voted 7-2 to approve the creation of a full-time network systems administrator with a base salary of $62,130 plus $21,000 in benefit costs, but left Diamond’s two other requests — the creation of a 1st assistant district attorney (base pay $98,000, plus benefits) and a full-time law clerk — tabled for now.