The 2021 New England Prep School Athletic Council will be holding the NEPSAC NCAA Scholastic Showcase Friday through Sunday at Avon Old Farms. More than 500 basketball players competing at NEPSAC schools are expected to be participating, according to Doug Scott, a New England Prep Coaches Association board member. Games will run from noon-9 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.