Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

U.S. Fed reverse repo volume hits record $813.57 billion

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Volume in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase operation reached a record $813.573 billion on Wednesday as financial institutions continued to pour cash into the overnight facility. The daily operation, which included 73 bidders, was up from $791.6 billion on Tuesday. While volume has been building since March,...

wnmtradio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volume#U S Federal Reserve#Repo#U S Fed#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. data

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Friday with investors on hold ahead of U.S. jobs data which might affect the Federal Reserve’s narrative about the economy and its monetary policy stance. More dovish signals came from the European Central Bank (ECB) with President...
Marketsmediapost.com

Worldwide Streaming Revenue Hits $71 Billion, U.S. Revenues At $32 Billion

Global subscription video-on-demand revenues are set to rise 20% to $71.2 billion, with the U.S. comprising about a little less than half that amount -- $32.1 billion, according to TradingPlatforms. Worldwide estimates predict that revenue will continue to rise -- although at slower rates -- to $108 billion. Revenues are...
Marketskfgo.com

U.S. dollar net shorts fall to lowest in two months -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net shorts fell to their lowest level since late April, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position dropped to $10.44 billion in the week ended June 29, from net...
Economy101 WIXX

Explainer-How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. debt ceiling comes back into effect at the end of July, putting pressure on the Treasury to reduce its cash balance ahead of the deadline. That means more injections of cash into a financial system already swimming with liquidity, potentially sinking short-term rates and causing undue distortion in money markets.
Businesswkzo.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
Marketswhtc.com

Dollar hits 15-month high vs yen as U.S. payrolls test looms

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar hit a fresh 15-month high versus the yen and hovered near multi-month peaks against other major peers on Thursday, ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that should offer clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to pare back stimulus. The U.S. currency rose...
EconomyWNMT AM 650

Top U.S. diplomat hopes El Salvador, IMF will settle bitcoin row

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – A top U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday that she hoped El Salvador and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will complete a financing agreement following the country’s dramatic move to make bitcoin a legal tender. El Salvador’s Congress has already approved President Nayib Bukele’s proposal to embrace...
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

U.S. Office Sublease Market Hits Record 158M SF, JLL Reports

Available office sublease space nationwide has hit a new high in the second quarter of 2021, up from the first quarter of the year and vastly increased from the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data from JLL. "The current sublease figure is 158.1M SF, up 4.5% from...
Markets94.1 Duke FM

Emerging market portfolio net foreign inflows nearly triple in June -IIF

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Foreign net flows to emerging market equity and debt portfolios accelerated in June to nearly three times the May figure despite a hawkish tilt from the U.S. Federal Reserve mid-month, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed Thursday. The net estimated $28.1 billion inflows...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hits highest since April as payrolls awaited

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index hit 3-month highs on Thursday, ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could offer clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to pare back stimulus. The U.S. currency rose as high as 111.165 yen for the first time since March 26,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow ranges as investors looked to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback...
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Robinhood hit with record penalty

NEW YORK – Robinhood Financial will pay nearly $70 million to settle a wide range of allegations, including that it gave customers misleading information and improperly allowed some users to make riskier trades after they lied about their trading experience. The financial penalty is the largest ever ordered by the...
StocksUS News and World Report

Didi Raises $4.4 Billion in Upsized U.S. IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese riding hailing giant Didi Global Inc raised $4.4 billion by pricing its shares at $14 each in its upsized New York initial public offering on Wednesday. Didi sold nearly 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288 million. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch and...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES- Yields fall, reverse repo volume soars as Q2 ends

(Recasts, updates yields, adds reverse repo operation, analyst comments) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday to their lowest levels in more than a week as the market wound down 2021's second quarter, while the amount of cash flooding into the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase operation set a new record high as it neared $1 trillion. The benchmark 10-year yield, which tumbled to its lowest level since June 21 at 1.438%, was last down 3.2 basis points at 1.4477%. The yield on 30-year bonds, which hit a session low of 2.047%, was last at 2.0701%. "I think a lot of it has to do with quarter end (portfolio rebalancing), probably some duration needs associated with the flip in the calendar (to July), and then a little bit of caution on Friday's jobs numbers," said Ben Jeffery, U.S. rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets. The closely watched U.S. Labor Department's report is expected to show that private payrolls along with government hiring increased by 700,000 in June, after rising by 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast to have fallen to 5.7%, from 5.8% in May. Ahead of the government's report, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased by 692,000 jobs last month, topping the 600,000 rise forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Data for May was revised lower to show 886,000 jobs were added instead of the initially reported 978,000. Eased inflation fears kept yields from climbing despite the strong jobs data, according to Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. "You would think a 700,000 nonfarm payroll number would be cause for people to start sending yields up because real yields are so low and even nominal yields relative to the growth rate in the economy that we're looking for are very low," she said. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday that while there might not be "explosive headline numbers" in jobs reports, the labor force continues to improve. He also called for tapering of the Fed's $120 billion in monthly asset purchases to start sooner than yearend. Meanwhile, volume in the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation hit a record high for a second-straight day at $992 billion, up from $841.2 billion on Tuesday. "I would expect some of what's happened today is quarter end- and month end-related, so we might see a temporary decline," said John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics. "But the trend is still towards higher demand, and I still think we're likely to exceed $1 trillion at some point in the not-too-distant future." While volume has been building since March, it grew further after the Fed earlier this month raised the rate it pays on reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from 0% as part of technical adjustments to keep the effective federal funds rate from falling too low. The two-year Treasury yield was last less than a basis point lower at 0.2486%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last 2.5 basis points flatter at 119.57 basis points. June 30 Wednesday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Two-year note 99-193/256 0.2486 -0.003 Three-year note 99-102/256 0.4551 -0.008 Five-year note 100 0.875 -0.016 Seven-year note 100-56/256 1.2173 -0.027 10-year note 101-160/256 1.4477 -0.032 20-year bond 104-20/256 2.0002 -0.030 30-year bond 106-196/256 2.0701 -0.027 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
U.S. Politicsaba.com

Fed’s Quarles Skeptical on Benefits of U.S. CBDC

Cautioning against “American susceptibility to boosterism and fear of missing out” leading to “occasionally impetuous, deluded crazes or fads,” Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision today raised several concerns about the purported benefits and “considerable risks” of developing a U.S. central bank digital currency. The speech comes as the Fed undertakes a wide-ranging research project on the costs and benefits of a U.S. CBDC.
MarketsDailyFx

AUDUSD Doesn't Hold Reversal Despite Data, Will Fed Bank Test Charge Nasdaq?

The June PMIs were a mixed bag this past session which undermined risk trends, but relative growth advantages like those between Australia and the US did little for AUDUSD. Top event risk for Thursday’s session includes the BOE and Mexican central bank rate decisions, US durable goods orders and a top catalyst of the Fed bank stress test results.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. claws back as Fed’s Powell calms rate-hike bets; Nasdaq hits record

On Tuesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had closed out the session modestly higher as the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell had allayed investors’ concerns over an earlier-than-anticipated rate hike. In point of fact, in the day’s Wall Street was almost entirely catalysed by the remarks of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the US Congress, who was quoted saying in the testimony that the US Central Bank would remain accommodative and await a “broad and inclusive” recovery in job market before major policy shifts.