When you find a sweet setup, you pay it proper attentionForgive the pun, but that's how I would describe Hostess Brands (TWNK) . The you can buy me, you can buy me not, history of Twinkies is now a thing of the pastI'd even add that I think they have the recipe back to where it was during its heydayDrawing from the good numbers out of Topps this w...