Simpsonville, SC

Simpsonville City Council notes: City purchases 8,700 new trash cans and four garbage trucks

By Jeannie Putnam
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a recap of Simpsonville City Council’s June 22 meeting:. As the city prepares to assume trash collection in September when its contract with Meridian Waste ends, Public Works has purchased four new garbage trucks. The city has also ordered approximately 8,700 trash cans to allow each trash pickup location to have a new container. The trash can order allows the city to have extras on-hand in case someone needs a replacement, said City Administrator Dianna Gracely.

