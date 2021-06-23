Pre-owned Sale going on NOW at ALL Karl Chevrolet Locations PLUS a 2nd Summer Nights in June at Karl Kustoms! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | A Special 10 Day Pre-owned sales is happening through the end of the month at ALL Karl Chevrolet locations: Ankeny, Stuart, Webster City & Glidden! Plus, Karl Chevrolet is still buying your quality pre-owned vehicle! Stop by any location on Saturday and extra staff will be able to help you with the process OR just call an make an appointment and they will work with YOUR schedule anytime! And, learn about the SECOND SUMMER NIGHTS FUELED BY AEROMOTIVE event in June at Karl Kustoms next Wednesday June 30th! Win a $250 gift certificate from Aeromotive and get free ice cream from the Karl Ice Kream Truck! Be sure to visit Karl at the Good Guys show for more prizes...learn more about ALL the activities next week by visiting their Facebook Page!