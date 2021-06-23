Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

I'm Putting BlackBerry on Hold for Now

By Authors
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackBerry (BB) is ready to report quarterly figures after the close of trading Thursday. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of BB, below, we can see a recent run-up and correction. Prices have corrected roughly half of the late May/early June rally so we could be touch or go for a few more days. Sometimes stocks respect the 50% retracement level and other times it is meaningless. The slopes of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are still positive, but I do not have a lot of trust in them right now, because of the rapid rallies and corrections. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line moves up in a step-fashion so it is difficult to really interpret. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed to the downside for a take-profit sell signal.

realmoney.thestreet.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Moving Average#Bb#Japanese#Obv#Macd#Point And Figure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsStreet.Com

Haemonetics Needs to Rebase

One caller during the "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money Wednesday asked Jim Cramer about Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) : "This company has done very well. I'm a buyer," said Cramer of this health care company that provides innovative medical products and solutions to help improve patient care and reduce costs.
StocksStreet.Com

Generac Could Generate 20% Upside From Here

During the Lightning Round segment of Mad Money Wednesday evening one caller got to ask Jim Cramer about Generac Holdings (GNRC) . "This is a stock I like very much. Please do not sell that stock," Cramer replied. We covered GNRC on May 18 and wrote that "After Superstorm Sandy...
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

Sorrento Therapeutics Charts and Indicators Aren't Compelling

One caller during Wednesday's "Lightning Round" segment asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) : "I think it's fine but it has a lot of hot money in it right now," Cramer advised. Let's check out the charts of this biopharmaceutical company. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below,...
StocksStreet.Com

A Disney Mousetrap?

Still, DIS is a name I want to own long-term. Is Disney (DIS) a mouse trap here? This is an intriguing setup on the daily chartThe stock appears to have finally broken the downtrend line going back to March 2021, but I worry that look is a bit deceivingThat 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has actually been the clearer resistance line since April, so I worry we may be trapping buyers over t...
StocksStreet.Com

Thinner, Pre-Holiday Trading Still Offers Opportunities

The confluence of the start of a new quarter and pre-holiday trading helped to create a positive day for stocks Thursday. Volume was lighter and the action a little slow but breadth was solid with five winners for every three losers and around 470 new 12-month highs. There was a...
StocksStreet.Com

Doing What It's Supposed To Do

Thus far the market is doing what it is supposed to do, or at least what we thought it would do this week. Time will tell if it can keep reading our script and playing it out. Just when everyone was complaining loudly about breadth, breadth improved. And that means the Overbought/Oversold Oscillator finally lifted so that you don't need a NASA-powered scope to see it.
BusinessStreet.Com

Major Market Catalysts Lurk Heading Into the Holiday Weekend

The first day of the third quarter started on a positive note, and the positive mood is likely to continue in front of the three-day holiday weekend, but next week market participants will start to deal with a number of significant issues that will shape the action during the summer months.
MarketsStreet.Com

It's Wise to Apply the Stick-and-Move Strategy of Boxers to the Markets

Here are some interesting comments from famed money manager Leon Cooperman, who spoke at CNBC's Financial Advisor summit this weekWhile fully invested, he doesn't have a good feeling about current trading levelsTo quote: "I have a strong feeling the cycle we're going through won't end well but I have no idea where it ends," Cooperman told Becky Qu...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Ethereum Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded sharply lower at press time as the recent rally in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap fizzled out. What Happened: ETH traded 6.4% lower at $2,116.61 at press time over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is still up 7.23% for the week. ETH traded 2.38% lower against...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Trading Bed Bath & Beyond After Earnings Rally Unravels

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report shares have been all over the map on Wednesday, with perhaps a bit of “meme-ness” sprinkled on top. Shares were still up about 10% on the day after the company reported a mixed quarter but better-than-expected guidance. At one point Wednesday though,...
StocksStreet.Com

Baidu Is Poised for a Rally

During Tuesday night's Lightning Round segment of Mad Money, Jim Cramer was asked about Baidu (BIDU) . "This is my second favorite Chinese stock behind Alibaba Holdings (BABA) , said Cramer to a caller. Let's pay a visit to the charts and indicators of BIDU. In this updated daily bar...
StocksStreet.Com

There's Not a Lot to Work With on Reinvent Technology Partners

During the "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money Tuesday evening, one caller asked Jim Cramer about Reinvent Technology Partners (RTPZ) : "People like this stock and I'm not going to fight it," responded Cramer about the blank check company. Let's check on the charts and indicators. In this daily Japanese...
MarketsStreet.Com

Let's Take Another Look at the Advance Micro Devices Rally

Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD) has risen sharply since mid-May. We reviewed the charts on April 26 and wrote that "I have no special knowledge of what kind of numbers AMD is going to report on Tuesday but the charts have turned bullish. Aggressive traders could go long AMD ahead of earnings risking to $76. Our price targets are $99 and then the $112 area."
StocksStreet.Com

I'm Optimistic as I Look Ahead to the Third Quarter

Stocks are coasting to the second-quarter finish line without much fanfare. The indices are slightly mixed, there is a little reversal of recent rotation, breadth is just slightly negative, and cryptocurrencies are lagging. The popular meme names aren't attracting much interest, but traders are chasing a few names like Intellia (NTLA) , AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) , Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) , and AMMO (POWW) .
StocksStreet.Com

What's Next for Stocks Heading Into the Typically Weakest Quarter?

The second quarter of 2021 is now in the books, and it looks good with the S&P 500 rising 8.2%, the DJIA up 4.6%, and the Nasdaq gaining 9.5%. However, under the surface, sharp rotations and sector shifts made for some tricky trading. The most significant shift this quarter was...
BusinessStreet.Com

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

I just wish that people knew more about themselves and took the education necessary to understand what can wrong. While Intel stumbled, other major chip developers and manufacturers have been generally upbeat amid strong end-market demand. And M&A activity is on the upswing again. For now, investors will either have...
MarketsStreet.Com

Updating Our Technical Strategy on Facebook

The last time we reviewed the charts of Facebook ( FB) was back on April 29 where we wrote that "What should we do now? FB might pull back a bit in the next day or two. I do not expect a reversal to the downside, but we may see some temporary weakness under $320. At the moment I would view this potential weakness as a buying opportunity risking to $305. The $366 area is our price target."
StocksStreet.Com

Here's How the S&P 500 Looks Heading Into the Second Half of 2021

Is it just me or is this year flying by? Wednesday marks the last day of the second quarter and investors will be turning their attention to the third quarter and the second half of 2021 starting on Thursday. The stock market has done incredibly well so far this year....
MarketsStreet.Com

Closely Watch Constellation Brands Charts as Overhead Resistance Looms

In his "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Wednesday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with Bill Newlands, president and CEO of Constellation Brands (STZ) , which delivered strong quarterly results. The numbers included a 10.7% rise in beer sales and 16% organic growth in its wine and spirits business. (For more...