I'm Putting BlackBerry on Hold for Now

BlackBerry (BB) is ready to report quarterly figures after the close of trading Thursday. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of BB, below, we can see a recent run-up and correction. Prices have corrected roughly half of the late May/early June rally so we could be touch or go for a few more days. Sometimes stocks respect the 50% retracement level and other times it is meaningless. The slopes of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are still positive, but I do not have a lot of trust in them right now, because of the rapid rallies and corrections. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line moves up in a step-fashion so it is difficult to really interpret. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed to the downside for a take-profit sell signal.