Several people were evaluated and treated at the scene, but none were hospitalized, TVF&R says.A fire at the Arbor Creek Apartments in northwest Beaverton on Tuesday afternoon, June 22, left four apartment units uninhabitable and about six people displaced, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reported. TVF&R firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3200 block of Southwest 170th Avenue several minutes after 2 p.m. They reported finding flames shooting from a second-story balcony. It took just under 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Before it was put out, it spread to the living space of the...