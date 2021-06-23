Cancel
Choppers, sawyers to compete Sunday at Lumberjack Bowl

By Terrell Boettcher Sawyer County Record
Cover picture for the articleAfter a year off, the Sawyer County Wood Chop pro lumberjack competition returns to Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward Sunday, June 27. The event is free and open to the public. More than 25 world-class lumberjacks and lumberjills including national and world champions will compete from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in events including the underhand chop, standing chop, hot saw, springboard chop, single buck cross-cut sawing and axe throw for men and women, and the Jack and Jill sawing,

