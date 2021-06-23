Cancel
Poll: Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Atlanta Hawks

By Luke Adams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two Eastern Conference teams left standing this season, the Bucks and Hawks, took very different paths to the conference semifinals. Milwaukee, led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star Khris Middleton, has made the playoffs for five straight seasons, making it as far as the Eastern Finals in 2019, but never quite getting over the hump. This represents the club’s best chance to break through and compete for a title for the first time in decades.

Cam Reddish shines in Hawks' Game 4 victory

We have a 2-2 series, friends. The Atlanta Hawks grabbed a crucial win on Tuesday night, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 110-88. The Hawks were without star guard Trae Young due to a deep bone bruise in his foot. Young was originally listed as questionable, upgraded to a game-time decision, then ultimately ruled out due to a lack of mobility and discomfort.
Giannis injures knee as Hawks crush Bucks without Trae Young

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team. Now, it’s the Milwaukee Bucks who might have to show they can get by without the Greek Freak. With Trae Young sidelined by an unusual injury, Lou Williams and a host of Hawks stepped up to fill the void, leading Atlanta to a 110-88 rout of the Bucks in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextends knee vs. Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his left knee against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday. Halfway through the third quarter, Hawks center Clint Capela attacked the rim when Antetokounmpo appeared to have made contact with teammate Brook Lopez. Antetokounmpo immediately went down...
Hawks’ Young, Capela Listed As Questionable For Game 5

Hawks guard Trae Young and center Clint Capela are listed as questionable for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets. Young missed Game 4 on Tuesday with a right foot bone bruise, so the questionable tag should give Hawks fans some hope...
Hawks prep for Game 4 vs. Bucks unsure of Trae Young's status

The Atlanta Hawks hope to have star guard Trae Young in top form but may have to settle for a lesser version when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Young is listed as questionable for the crucial contest after injuring...
Eastern Conference Finals: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals from State Farm Arena on Tuesday night. The Bucks are coming off a 113-102 win over the Hawks in game three of the series and will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win tonight. As for the Hawks, they will look to bounce back at home after a tough loss to the Bucks. Trae Young is questionable at the time of writing but the Hawks are cautiously optimistic that he will take the court this evening.
Hawks Notes: Young, Capela, Williams

Atlanta won Game 4 vs. the Bucks in convincing fashion on Tuesday night, even without Trae Young in the lineup. Still, to maximize their chances of winning two more games and advancing to the NBA Finals, the Hawks would love to get their leading scorer back sooner rather than later.
Hawks' Trae Young Questionable for Game 5 vs. Bucks with Foot Injury

Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young is questionable for Thursday's crucial Game 5 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals because of the foot injury he suffered in Game 3, the Hawks announced Wednesday. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wednesday that "there is not great optimism" that...
Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young Out for Game 5

For the second game in a row, the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young will be sitting on the sidelines nursing a bone bruise in his right foot. The third-year guard was a game-time decision, but after testing the foot out Young decided he wasn’t comfortable playing, according to Hawks coach Nate McMillan.
Trae Young injury update: Hawks star out for Game 5 of Eastern Conference finals with bone bruise

Trae Young will sit out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday as he continues to recover from a bone bruise suffered in Game 3, Nate McMillan announced prior to Game 5. The injury came when he accidentally stepped on the foot of an official. He was a game-time decision for Game 4 but was ultimately held out of that game as well. Clint Capela is still questionable as he is dealing with right eye inflammation after taking an elbow to the face from Bucks rookie Sam Merrill in Game 4.
Will Trae Young Be Able to Play in Game 5 or 6 Against the Bucks?

Whenever the star player on your favorite team's health is compromised, you're stuck in a weird place emotionally. That's because you go through all of the shallowest feelings that make you realize you're not "naturally" as good of a person as you'd like to be because the first place your mind goes to, more often than not, is that your team's chances of winning have been compromised. Which could be why so many people are eagerly awaiting a Trae Young injury update.
Hawks vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez lead Milwaukee to pivotal Game 5 win

The Milwaukee Bucks are one game away from the NBA Finals. On Thursday, they hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals with both sides missing key contributors. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, DeAndre Hunter and Donte DiVincenzo all remain out, but the Bucks did a better job of replacing their superstar's production. After jumping ahead by as many as 20 points in the first half, the Bucks pulled out the victory, 123-112, to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
NBA world reacts to Bucks' 123-112 Game 5 win over Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Both Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in Game 5 on Thursday night due to injury. Young is hoping to play in Game 6, while Giannis' status is still up in the air. Although ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he didn't suffer any structural damage to his knee, the Greek Freak's timetable to return is still unknown.
Brook Lopez leads Bucks to crucial Game 5 win over Hawks

MILWAUKEE — Even without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks figured out a way to end their recent habit of slow starts. Now they’re just one win away from finishing off the Atlanta Hawks and earning their first NBA Finals berth in nearly half a century. Brook Lopez scored...
How Brook Lopez, Bucks bludgeoned Hawks in Game 5 with interior excellence

On the first possession of Thursday night's Game 5 between the Bucks and Hawks, Brook Lopez found himself isolated against Kevin Huerter. Despite the speed disadvantage, Lopez stuck with Huerter as he drove to the basket and rejected his running floater. Jrue Holiday got the ball in transition, backed Bogdan Bogdanovic all the way underneath the rim and finished over him with a lefty layup.