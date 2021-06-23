Poll: Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals from State Farm Arena on Tuesday night. The Bucks are coming off a 113-102 win over the Hawks in game three of the series and will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win tonight. As for the Hawks, they will look to bounce back at home after a tough loss to the Bucks. Trae Young is questionable at the time of writing but the Hawks are cautiously optimistic that he will take the court this evening.