Yes, mosquitoes do seem to find pregnant women more enticing than women who aren't pregnant. While some people are genetically more attractive to mosquitoes, there are other factors. Certain substances on the skin's surface or in the breath can attract mosquitoes from as far away as 100 feet. The most alluring scents include lactic acid (which builds up when muscles are working and is released in sweat) and carbon dioxide (which we exhale with each breath and also release in sweat), especially when combined with heat and moisture.