Bizarre own-goal helps Spain advance to last 16 at Euro 2020

Ever since the advent of “tiki-taka”, Spain’s matches more often than not have devolved into pass-happy, boring, low-scoring affairs. And their first two games at these Euros, a 0-0 draw against Poland and a 1-1 draw against Sweden, certainly followed that pattern. But they hit Slovakia for five in the third game, and now they have repeated that trick against Croatia as well, though having to do so in extra time after allowing two goals in the last five minutes of regulation, including the equalizer from former Chelsea prospect Mario Pasalic.