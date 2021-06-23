Bizarre own-goal helps Spain advance to last 16 at Euro 2020

The cruelest part was that it all started so well. Martin Dubravka stretched to parry away Alvaro Morata’s penalty on 12 minutes and in that moment, as the camera zoomed in on Morata’s beautiful face and sad eyes, the idea that Dubravka would be the one wanting to be swallowed up, digested and excreted directly into Seville’s sewage system seemed quite far-fetched. Spain had several more sniffs at goal without testing the keeper before a cooling break. Could what came next be explained by the heat? Did he pick up the wrong drinks bottle? One suspects even Dubravka himself would...