Lil Baby was the rap MVP of 2020. Last year, the Atlanta rapper used albums like the multiplatinum-selling My Turn and songs like “Emotionally Scarred” and “We Paid” with 42 Dugg to certify himself as one of rap’s most promising young talents. In 2021, he’s going for back-to-back trophies. So far, he’s off to a good start with his collaborative project, The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk.