Rodney Carrington to perform at The Classic Center

By special to The Enterprise
Oconee Enterprise
 8 days ago

Rodney Carrington will perform live at The Classic Center Theatre on November 13. Tickets to the public go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. Can’t wait that long for tickets? Join The Classic Center Cultural Foundation for access to the exclusive presale beginning today. Email Foundation@ClassicCenter.com for details.

