Get Nintendo online for free when you grab this Nintendo Switch

By Jeremy Glass
Register Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to forget that eBay has more than dope wide-brimmed bucket hats and the issue of TV Guide with Kojak on the cover you’ve been looking for since 1997, but this deal might help jog your memory. Just in time for a beautiful summer trying to avoid all the...

www.registercitizen.com
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Fuser Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial also confirmed for North America

Earlier today, Fuser was announced as the latest Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial in Europe. The same offer has now been confirmed for North America as well. Fuser can be played entirely for free with an active Switch Online subscription starting on June 29, going through July 5. Progress can be used in the full version.
Video GamesNME

Get in on the E3 hype with this Nintendo Switch bundle that’s now 10 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links. From the timeless platforming of Super Mario Odyssey to the riveting hunt of Monster Hunter: Rise, on the Nintendo Switch offers myriad worlds for you to explore. And with all the exciting announcements for the Switch (such as Kazuya in Smash or Metroid Dread) revealed at E3’s Nintendo Direct this week, there’s no better time to get in on the hype. Luckily, you can now snag a Switch bundle – that is, the hybrid console and a bunch of sweet gaming accessories – for just $429 on Amazon. That’s a 10 per cent discount.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch May Be Getting Some of Nintendo Game Boy Advance's Best Games Soon

It looks like Nintendo Switch is getting some of Nintendo Game Boy Advance's best games soon. The Nintendo Game Boy family of consoles have some incredible games, many of which are stranded on the family of handheld consoles. However, it looks like three great games from this era of Nintendo are coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and possibly other modern platforms, courtesy of Konami.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Boss Comments on Nintendo Switch Pro Rumors

Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser has -- more or less -- commented on the recent Nintendo Switch Pro rumors, but unfortunately, he doesn't have a ton of exciting details to share. What Bowser does do is confirm that Nintendo is looking at new technology to enhance the gameplay experience for users, but it's always doing this. In other words, when asked about the recent hardware rumors, Bowser offered up a big PR-speak goose egg.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Metroidvania Games

The word 'Metroidvania' might rub some core gamers the wrong way, but it's a useful catch-all to describe a very specific type of game experience. Combining elements from both the Metroid series and Koji Igarashi-produced Castlevania titles, this broad platforming genre has you using an ever-growing skill set to open up new paths across an expansive, layered map. As you explore and find secrets throughout the environment, these games empower the player in a way that makes them extremely addictive.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Nintendo Announces Discontinuation Of Splatoon 2 Online Lounge In Switch Online Mobile App

It looks like Splatoon 2 players will soon have to bid goodbye to a nifty online feature tied to the game. Nintendo has announced that it will be discontinuing the Splatoon 2 Online Lounge function in its Switch Online mobile app from 28 July 2021 onwards. This function allowed players to arrange Splatoon 2 matches through URL links, which can be subsequently shared through social media. However, its closure will not affect the voice chat feature for Splatoon 2.
Video GamesInverse

You need to play the best Kirby game ever on Nintendo Switch ASAP

Kirby was not supposed to be Kirby. Masahiro Sakurai was working for the Nintendo-owned HAL Laboratory in the early ‘90s, tasked with creating a game that could be an easy entry point for players of all skill levels. He focused on flying, which would give any player a fun physics advantage. But when it came to the actual character, he was in a hurry.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The president of Nintendo America responds to a possible new Nintendo Switch

Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, is aware of the buzz surrounding the future of Nintendo Switch, his current hit console. After the celebration of E3 2021, of which we have known the lineup of video games on the way for the platform in 2021, doubts continue to be sown about the hardware and an eventual redesign with improved features, backed by sources like Nikkei o Bloomberg.
Gamespot

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals: Paper Mario For $30, Switch Online Bundle With Free MicroSD Card, And More

Amazon Prime Day is live on June 21 and 22 this week, bringing a slew of discounts on Nintendo Switch games, accessories, and more. Other major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy have also kicked off sales to compete with Prime Day. And as always, Amazon is price-matching many of the best Nintendo Switch Prime day deals. Switch exclusives like Paper Mario: The Origami King, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, and more are on sale for stellar prices. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch eShop just kicked off its E3 sale, offering discounts on hundreds of games. The sale happens to run through June 21, so it will coincide with the first day of Prime Day.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Unite doesn't require an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription

Pokemon Unite won't require an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play. Last week, it was revealed that Pokemon Unite will be debuting on the Nintendo Switch in July, before arriving on mobile devices later in the year in September. While you might assume that the online game would require an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play on Nintendo's console, Serebii has confirmed that this is not the case.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Nintendo Switch & Ring Fit Adventure Bundle is enough to get anyone moving - save more than £50!

As far as Nintendo Switch deals go this Prime Day, this may be the best UK one we've seen: Amazon is currently offering a Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure Bundle for £314.99. And with the number of people choosing to exercise indoors continues to rise, what better than to team it with the world's most popular handheld and try out Ring Fit Adventure. This bundle comes with a neon red and blue Nintendo Switch console as well as a copy of Ring Fit Adventure and the accessories needed to play; the Ring-Con and leg strap. Nice.
Video Gamesimore.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know

It seems like most of gaming's iconic franchises are experiencing an anniversary this year, and that includes the world-famous blue hedgehog, Sonic. Since his debut on the Genesis in 1991, Sonic's trademark speed has made him a gaming icon, and he's enjoyed many classic adventures over his 30 years on the scene.
Video Gamessoyacincau.com

Here’s how Nintendo President Bowser responded when asked about the Switch Pro

I was a little disappointed that Nintendo didn’t end up announcing anything at E3 about a “Pro” version of the Nintendo Switch—as there were plenty of rumours that pointed to it being a thing. After being asked about its existence, Nintendo President Doug Bowser didn’t exactly give a straight answer, but he didn’t deny it either.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Strategy Shoot ‘Em Up Hybrid ‘Knights in the Knightmare’ Is Getting Remastered for Mobile and Nintendo Switch in Japan This Year

Over the years, Sting has announced Yggdra Union and Gloria Union to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch in Japan. The former was localised by Atlus USA in the West while the latter is yet to see an English release on anything. Both remasters and ports were only announced and released on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch in Japan initially. As of now, no English release has been even hinted at. Today, Sting announced yet another remaster for the trio of platforms in the form of Knights in the Nightmare Remaster. Knights in the Nightmare released on Nintendo DS and PSP and was released in North America in 2009 and 2010 on those two platforms by Atlus USA (now known as Atlus West). Knights in the Nightmare is a strategy shoot ’em up hybrid. It was available digitally on the PS Store for both PSP and PS Vita until 2019 when it was delisted. Watch the original Knights in the Nightmare trailer below:
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro Is Getting a Nintendo Switch Release

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro is bringing radio’s oddest couple to the Nintendo Switch. Fictional radio, that is, there’s no danger of Ellis Munro and John “Poe” Pope turning up at your house but they’re off-putting enough that their FMV adventure is likely to give you the shivers. Sure, their relationship seems cute, infidelity aside, but the more you follow the pair through their episodic FMV adventures the more unsettling they become.