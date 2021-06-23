Get Nintendo online for free when you grab this Nintendo Switch

Amazon Prime Day is live on June 21 and 22 this week, bringing a slew of discounts on Nintendo Switch games, accessories, and more. Other major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy have also kicked off sales to compete with Prime Day. And as always, Amazon is price-matching many of the best Nintendo Switch Prime day deals. Switch exclusives like Paper Mario: The Origami King, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, and more are on sale for stellar prices. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch eShop just kicked off its E3 sale, offering discounts on hundreds of games. The sale happens to run through June 21, so it will coincide with the first day of Prime Day.