The 10 Big Fashion Trends That Are Currently Defining Our Summer

By Sarah Wasilak
PopSugar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer 2021 is off to a positive start as we begin to venture out and get our wardrobes into shape. That means there are certain trends at the top of our shopping list, and they all emit statement-making, go-get-'em energy. The silhouettes we're collecting include miniskirts, floaty parachute dresses, and cargo pants with exposed pockets that are a nice complement to the crop tops, halters, and polos we'll wear them with. As far as accessories go, we're all about collecting beaded necklaces from kitschy jewelry brands we're discovering on Instagram, and working silk printed scarves into our outfits to tap into our retro side. Ahead, you can feel free to jump to the category you're excited about this season, or scroll through our full lineup of need-now pieces.

