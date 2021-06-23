Cancel
Food & Drinks

A berry special salad

APG of Wisconsin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFruit seasons are incredibly delightful but also short and fickle, so when the first of the berries arrive, it’s a cause for celebration. Strawberries are the jewel of the garden — so sweet and red all the way through, not like the white-cored excuses for strawberries trucked from miles away. Local strawberries can come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and flavors, so it’s fun to try several to find your favorite or to enjoy the whole cascade of red berries throughout the fruiting season.

