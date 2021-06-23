A berry special salad

Fruit seasons are incredibly delightful but also short and fickle, so when the first of the berries arrive, it’s a cause for celebration. Strawberries are the jewel of the garden — so sweet and red all the way through, not like the white-cored excuses for strawberries trucked from miles away. Local strawberries can come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and flavors, so it’s fun to try several to find your favorite or to enjoy the whole cascade of red berries throughout the fruiting season.