When most people hear the word marketplace, their immediate association is Amazon — it's been in the game since the year 2000 and built itself into the best-known internet marketplace in the United States and one of the best known ones in the world. But marketplaces in recent times have been popping up across more and more sectors of retail as other merchants are looking to capitalize on the innovation that, done right, can bring more consumers ready to convert into their orbit with a wider array of goods on option.