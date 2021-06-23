Police discover homicide at the scene reported as a deadly crash

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

(PITTSBURG, Calif.) Pittsburg police discovered a homicide at the scene of what was initially reported as a deadly crash Wednesday, KTVU reports.

The incident happened near the intersection of Shasta Circle and El Dorado Drive at approximately 3 a.m.

A man was found lying on the ground beside a green car that had rolled into a parked car alerting the neighbors who contacted police.

However, investigators found that the man had been fatally shot.

The man was pronounced dead by police and paramedics at the scene after they tried to save his life.

No suspects have been announced and no arrests have been made.