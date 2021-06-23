Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburg, CA

Police discover homicide at the scene reported as a deadly crash

Posted by 
Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0pi8_0adFsVgM00
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

(PITTSBURG, Calif.) Pittsburg police discovered a homicide at the scene of what was initially reported as a deadly crash Wednesday, KTVU reports.

The incident happened near the intersection of Shasta Circle and El Dorado Drive at approximately 3 a.m.

A man was found lying on the ground beside a green car that had rolled into a parked car alerting the neighbors who contacted police.

However, investigators found that the man had been fatally shot.

The man was pronounced dead by police and paramedics at the scene after they tried to save his life.

No suspects have been announced and no arrests have been made.

Community Policy
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
1K+
Followers
550
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburg, CA
Pittsburg, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ktvu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related