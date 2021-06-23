Cancel
Rachel Zegler Cast as ‘Snow White' in Disney's Live-Action Movie

By Elana Rubin
NBC San Diego
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Zegler's Disney wish is about to come true. The "West Side Story" actress has snagged the role of Snow White in Disney's live-action remake, her rep and Disney confirmed to E! News. Production for the adaptation of the 1938 animated film will begin in 2022, according to Deadline. Director...

www.nbcsandiego.com
