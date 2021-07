Landon Carroll has a new best friend named Shasta. The 3-year-old yellow Labrador retriever recently came to live with the 7-year-old and his parents in their Chesapeake home. “She’s a perfect match for our family,” said Tabatha Carroll as she watched Shasta follow her son around in their backyard and hover near him as he swang on the swing set. “They are playmates through and through.”