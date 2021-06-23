Recruiting update: Fairfield QB picks up first offer, others grab attention

Alabama guard Josh Primo has elected to remain in the NBA draft pool, ending his brief college career in Tuscaloosa. “Enrolling as a freshman at Alabama I had the idea of going for two years and really trying to go for the NBA then,” Primo told ESPN. “I told Coach [Nate] Oats that, but once I communicated with him during this draft process and showed him what I was doing on my side, he was really supportive about everything.