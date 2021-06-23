Cancel
Fairfield, AL

Recruiting update: Fairfield QB picks up first offer, others grab attention

By Dennis Victory
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first football scholarship offer for Fairfield’s Eric Handley is a good one. Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen called the Fairfield sophomore to extend the offer. “We’re very excited,” said Keon Handley, Fairfield head coach and Eric’s father. “He got the offer right before he left to visit, but coach (Coen and Jon Sumrall) wanted to go back and look at film and evaluate, make sure they were seeing what they thought they were seeing. He confirmed the offer yesterday.”

Related
Trussville, ALPosted by
AL.com

Hewitt-Trussville 4-star receiver Omari Kelly reminds coach of current NFL player

Hewitt-Trussville 4-star wide receiver Omari Kelly reminds his coach of another former Husky. Current NFL player Noah Igbinoghene. “He’s similar to some of the guys we’ve had in the past,” Hewitt coach Josh Floyd said. “I feel like maybe he’s closest to Noah. We did a lot of different things with Noah. He caught the ball. He ran it some. He played some Wildcat. That is kind of the guy Omari is. He can do a lot of different things.”
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama reports five minor recruiting violations

Alabama’s athletics department on Thursday released its annual list of minor NCAA recruiting violations, which included five reported “Level 3″ infractions from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. One violation involved the football program and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama football receiver is first to announce NIL deal

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden became the first Tide football player to announce a marketing deal early Thursday morning, shortly after state and NCAA rules were loosened to allow college athletes to be paid for endorsements. Holden, a sophomore, posted a message to Instagram shortly after midnight saying he was...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Birmingham Region girls Athlete of the Year posts impressive stats

It wasn’t the ending Annabelle Widra expected. The Spain Park senior softball player had led the Jaguars to a 34-5 record and Class 7A No. 3 ranking heading into the area tournament. A win over Oak Mountain by the host Jaguars was followed by consecutive losses to Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills that ended the season.
NBAPosted by
AL.com

Alabama’s Josh Primo staying in NBA draft; Jaden Shackelford to enter transfer portal

Alabama guard Josh Primo has elected to remain in the NBA draft pool, ending his brief college career in Tuscaloosa. “Enrolling as a freshman at Alabama I had the idea of going for two years and really trying to go for the NBA then,” Primo told ESPN. “I told Coach [Nate] Oats that, but once I communicated with him during this draft process and showed him what I was doing on my side, he was really supportive about everything.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

‘Rubbing shoulders with the big boys’

The short life & spectacular death of the Ken Stabler Football Camp. Nestled in the piney woods of rural Perry County, Marion Military Institute seems like a strange place to become the football capital of Alabama for a week every summer from 1975-81. But during its time as home to...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

How much ‘glue’ will Washington need from Cam Sims in 2021?

Cam Sims started the 2020 NFL season on the Washington Football Team’s practice squad. But he wound up being “the glue” for Washington’s wide-receiver corps during the team’s drive for a playoff berth, in the view of position coach Drew Terrell. But will Washington need that same contribution from the...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

21 Alabama counties now at ‘very high risk’ for spread of COVID

The number of Alabama counties designated as “very high risk” for the spread of COVID jumped to 21 this week. Last week, six counties - Coffee, Geneva, Houston, Jackson, Monroe and Pike – were considered at “very high risk.” Data released yesterday show Coffee, Houston and Monroe remain on the high-risk list and were joined by Baldwin, Butler, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, DeKalb, Henry, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Macon, Madison, Montgomery, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega and Tuscaloosa counties.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Urban Meyer fined $100,000 by NFL

Before coaching a game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer has been fined by the NFL. Three NFL teams and three head coaches have been fined by the league for violating the collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association during their offseason programs, NFL Network reported on Thursday. Jacksonville...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

3 most common last names in Alabama

When it comes to last names, it turns out Alabama it home to the tried and true. A ranking of the most common last names in America showed they were, in order, Smith, Johnson and Williams. 24/7 WallStreet took that a step further and ranked the most common last names in each state, based on research from Ancestry.com.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Former Auburn standout set for WNBA All-Star Game

Guard/forward DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun has been selected for the WNBA All-Star Game for the fourth time. The former Auburn All-American is among the 12 players on Team WNBA, which will square off against USA Basketball’s women’s national team in the 17th WNBA All-Star Game on July 14 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The game will serve as a send-off and tune-up for the U.S. team before the Tokyo Olympics.