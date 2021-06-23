Statewide survey will ask residents about impact of pandemic and what life is like in Connecticut. DataHaven survey aims to talk to 10,000 people.

DataHaven, a nonprofit that spearheads the collection and study of public data in Connecticut, is launching its fifth Community Wellbeing Survey this month, which aims to interview 10,000 state residents about their lives and neighborhoods, as well as about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them.

The survey’s mission is to provide reliable neighborhood-level information on issues meaningful to state residents, from health and housing to economic wellbeing and public safety.

Since 2012, roughly 50,000 adult residents from every ZIP code in Connecticut have participated in one of the surveys. The surveys are believed to be the largest neighborhood-level well-being surveys in the United States, according to DataHaven.

“Our experience is that people enjoy answering the questions in this survey,” Mark Abraham, executive director of DataHaven, said in a statement. “They are sharing their knowledge about how their families and communities have been faring during the past year, and about their own life experiences. These questions show that we care about how they feel, and create important indicators that will inform how Connecticut recovers from COVID-19.”

Survey-takers at the Siena College Research Institute will begin surveying Connecticut residents this month and the survey is expected to run through the summer and fall. The survey is funded through support from more than 75 foundations, hospitals and town agencies across the state.

In previous years, Community Wellbeing Surveys have quantified residents’ perspectives on whether their area is getting better as a place to live, how responsive their local government is and whether they are financially better-off than their parents were at their age, as well as the availability of employment opportunities, access to health care and public transportation and experiences of discrimination, among other issues.

The results of the survey will be published in a series of local and statewide reports throughout 2021 and 2022.

