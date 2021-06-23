Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Statewide survey will ask residents about impact of pandemic and what life is like in Connecticut. DataHaven survey aims to talk to 10,000 people.

By Eliza Fawcett, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 8 days ago

DataHaven, a nonprofit that spearheads the collection and study of public data in Connecticut, is launching its fifth Community Wellbeing Survey this month, which aims to interview 10,000 state residents about their lives and neighborhoods, as well as about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them.

The survey’s mission is to provide reliable neighborhood-level information on issues meaningful to state residents, from health and housing to economic wellbeing and public safety.

Since 2012, roughly 50,000 adult residents from every ZIP code in Connecticut have participated in one of the surveys. The surveys are believed to be the largest neighborhood-level well-being surveys in the United States, according to DataHaven.

“Our experience is that people enjoy answering the questions in this survey,” Mark Abraham, executive director of DataHaven, said in a statement. “They are sharing their knowledge about how their families and communities have been faring during the past year, and about their own life experiences. These questions show that we care about how they feel, and create important indicators that will inform how Connecticut recovers from COVID-19.”

Survey-takers at the Siena College Research Institute will begin surveying Connecticut residents this month and the survey is expected to run through the summer and fall. The survey is funded through support from more than 75 foundations, hospitals and town agencies across the state.

In previous years, Community Wellbeing Surveys have quantified residents’ perspectives on whether their area is getting better as a place to live, how responsive their local government is and whether they are financially better-off than their parents were at their age, as well as the availability of employment opportunities, access to health care and public transportation and experiences of discrimination, among other issues.

The results of the survey will be published in a series of local and statewide reports throughout 2021 and 2022.

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com .

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surveying#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Public Health
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Utility workers union says new rules in Connecticut setting 96 hours to restore electricity before penalties kick in is a safety hazard

The union representing utility line workers on Thursday criticized Connecticut regulators for setting a 96-hour deadline before financial penalties kick in as a prod for quick restoration of electricity knocked out by storms. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which represents employees of Eversource Energy, said the new rule will jeopardize workers’ safety. It’s siding with ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Neighborhood leaders in Hartford’s Upper Albany frustrated by city’s decision to drop $22.5 million development at key intersection. Here’s what they say should be there -- and why.

The shelving of a $22.5 million plan to redevelop a prominent corner in Hartford’s Upper Albany Neighborhood in favor of a more modest vision has left community and business leaders frustrated, especially after it appeared the original project was close to breaking ground. Neighborhood leaders say a development on the long-vacant, city-owned land at Albany Avenue and Woodland Street needs to ...