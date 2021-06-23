Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan Says He’ll Rename Rum Line After Cultural Appropriation Accusations

By Cheyenne Ubiera
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After getting called out for cultural appropriation, actor Michael B. Jordan announced that he will change the name of his rum line J’Ouvert. “We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of,” Jordan said via his Instagram story. When Jordan tried to trademark the name J’Ouvert, many people pointed out that it’s also the name of a festival celebrating Caribbean culture held annually in Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago. The festival’s origins come from when enslaved people were emancipated and could celebrate their freedom.

www.thedailybeast.com
Community Policy
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Nicki Minaj
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rum#Cultural Appropriation#Caribbean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAenergy941.com

Michael B. Jordan Plans To Rename His Rum Brand Amid Controversy

Michael B. Jordan will be changing the name of his rum brand following criticism. Jordan took to social media on Tuesday night to apologize and make the announcement. Michael B. Jordan was being accused of cultural appropriation after the name of his rum brand is being called into question. A...
Food & DrinksPublic Radio International PRI

J'Ouvert rum: Cultural appropriation?

Host Marco Werman tells us that actor Michael B. Jordan (of Erik Killmonger fame from "Black Panther") has run into trouble with Trinidadians who think that J'Ouvert, his new brand of rum from Trinidad and Tobago, is cultural appropriation. Many were hoping the man who played Killmonger would not take the colonial path.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Urges Michael B. Jordan To Rename His Rum Brand & He’s Already Apologizing

Actor Michael B. Jordan unveiled his J’Ouvert rum brand over the weekend and claims of cultural appropriation began to bubble on social media from the Caribbean community. Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 22) with a message for the superstar actor suggesting he change the name of his rum. J’Ouvert is a festival celebrating Caribbean culture that’s held annually in Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada during Carnival.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z's Lawyer Says Dame Dash Went Into Explosive Rant During Roc-A-Fella Meeting

Jay-Z and Dame Dash are at the height of a legal dispute surrounding Roc-A-Fella Records and Hov's debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Per AllHipHop, Dame Dash recently filed a motion in court to have Alex Spiro, Jay's attorney, removed from the case on grounds of a conflict of interest. Dame insisted that Jay was solely an artist/shareholder on the label and that Spiro was not able to represent the label since he is Jay's personal attorney.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Claps Back At 50 Cent: "I See U Still In Ur Feels Over That Dinner Date"

He's known to share memes that troll his celebrity friends, but 50 Cent recently got checked over a post he made about Lil Kim. The Queen Bee appeared at the 2021 BET Awards and took to the stage to honor Queen Latifah, and her style was criticized by 50 Cent. He shared a side-by-side photo of Lil Kim next to an owl, and soon, Kim's man Mr. Papers jumped in with a response.
Movieshot969boston.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is ‘Going To Make Chad Proud’

Marvel Studios will return to Wakanda to shoot the highly anticipated blockbuster sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced that production began on Tuesday (June 29) at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Variety reports. Aside from Chadwick Boseman, Feige did not specify which actors would be returning, but Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Florence Kasumba are expected reprise their roles from the original film. Boseman, who played King T’Challa will — obviously — be sorely missed from the Wakandan world.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Chanel West Coast reveals Nicki Minaj was the reason she left Young Money

Former Young Money member Chanel West Coast recently sat down Shirley Ju on the “Shirley Temple” podcast and discussed why things didn’t work out with the label after initially planning to sign with Lil Wayne. Chanel was highly touted by Wayne and was managed by Young Money in 2012 before leaving the company after only releasing a mixtape, Now You Know.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Nicki Minaj Stuns In Sheer Outfit For Rare Pic With Kenneth Petty: ‘My Body Is Good’

The Pettys are here! Nicki Minaj shared a rare photo of herself and her husband, Kenneth Petty, on Instagram on June 2. For the most part, Nicki Minaj keeps her relationship with Kenneth Petty off of social media. However, she took to Instagram to post a rare photo with her husband on June 2. In the pic, the lovebirds are seated side by side in fashionable ensembles. Nicki look incredible in her sheer outfit, which features a lacy, corset top and black pants. Meanwhile, Kenneth is in a camouflage shirt and black pants.
Celebritiesphilasun.com

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, made their red carpet debut at the iHeart Media Awards in Los Angeles

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree Da Costa are calling it quits after 27 years of marriage. The “Sex and The City” star and Desiree released a joint statement on May 30 to announce the end of their marriage and talk about how their union gave them three beautiful children– sons Paris and Blake and daughter, Brielle. “After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer and work on ourselves individually, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement said. The estranged couple went on to say, “It has truly been a beautiful journey.” ………….
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Drops Major Ben Affleck Relationship Easter Egg in Latest Campaign

Jennifer Lopez recently dropped a new ad for her latest brand partnership campaign, and it features a major Easter egg about her relationship with Ben Affleck. The ad is for Goli, a gummy vitamin, which the Grammy-winning singer calls one of her "best kept wellness secrets." In the promo, Lopez is busy with business stuff, and she suddenly gets a call on her cell phone. As the camera pans by the device, we can see that "Benny" is the one calling her. This is almost certainly a reference to Affleck.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Verzuz Soulja Boy Has Made Shad Moss A New Meme Legend

Fans are still gathering themselves after Soulja Boy and Bow Wow tore down the stage during their Verzuz showdown on June 26. There were several memorable moments from the night such as Soulja Boy previewing the “She Make It Clap” remix with Nicki Minaj and Bow Wow embracing Romeo on the Verzuz stage.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

KXNG Crooked & Mickey Factz Enter The Royce Da 5’9 + Lupe Fiasco 'Beef'

Royce Da 5’9 was feeling nostalgic last week when he posted a 2016 clip of Redman rapping along to “Flesh” off the Detroit native’s Layers album. After HipHopDX published a story about Redman anointing Royce one of Hip Hop’s G.O.A.T.s, the former Slaughterhouse MC posted a screenshot of the headline to Instagram and playfully taunted both Lupe Fiasco and Mickey Factz in the process.
Celebritiesthewestsidegazette.com

“My Life” Mary J. Blige revisits classic album in new documentary

There are several change agents when it comes to music and entertainment. In urban music, we celebrate artists like Mary J Blige because of the undeniable impact she’s had on hip hop and R&B. This past weekend, Blige released her documentary, “Mary J Blige’s My Life” on Amazon. “Life can...