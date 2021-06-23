Michael B. Jordan Says He’ll Rename Rum Line After Cultural Appropriation Accusations

After getting called out for cultural appropriation, actor Michael B. Jordan announced that he will change the name of his rum line J’Ouvert. “We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of,” Jordan said via his Instagram story. When Jordan tried to trademark the name J’Ouvert, many people pointed out that it’s also the name of a festival celebrating Caribbean culture held annually in Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago. The festival’s origins come from when enslaved people were emancipated and could celebrate their freedom.