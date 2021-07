On Dec. 27, 2019, I placed a hefty wager on the Milwaukee Bucks in a seemingly innocuous game against the then 6-25 Atlanta Hawks only to discover, to my horror, that Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with an injury soon after the bet was made. Dejected at the prospect of a wager lost before tip, I didn't even bother to watch the game. Only later, when I went into my mobile account to check the lines for the next day's games, did I discover to my shock that the Bucks had won by 26 points. Khris Middleton scored 23. Brook Lopez poured in 19 more. The game was never even close.