Joanne Linville, ‘Star Trek’ Romulan commander actress, dead at 93

By Staten Island Advance
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor Joanne Linville, whose most notable role was a Romulan commander in the original “Star Trek” series, died Sunday in Los Angeles. Linville, who was 93 at the time of her death, appeared in more than 100 films and TV shows from the 1950s to the ’80s, including “Studio One,” “Kraft Theatre” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” Variety reported.

