The Great New York State Fair has added another country singer to the 2021 concert lineup. Justin Moore will perform at the NYS Fair’s Chevy Park stage on Monday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter is known for hits “Small Town USA,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “You Look Like I Need a Drink” and “The Ones Who Didn’t Make It Back Home.”