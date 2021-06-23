Newmont sets GHG limits in first climate strategy report

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.15.