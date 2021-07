TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX‐V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil province of Guyana and the highly prospective basins of Namibia, has received a detailed update from JHI Associates Inc. ('JHI'). The Jabillo-1 well in the Canje Block, offshore Guyana, reached its planned target depth and was evaluated but did not show evidence of commercial hydrocarbons. Jabillo-1 will now be plugged and abandoned. This well was drilled at no cost to JHI or Eco and was completed on a full carry basis.