Saweetie’s long-awaited debut Pretty Bitch Music was slated to drop this Friday, according to an announcement on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” However, it has since been delayed. In a new interview with Big Tigger, Saweetie spoke about her nomination for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards and why her record will miss its initial release date. “Pretty Bitch Music was supposed to come out this month, but I was really living with it,” she explained. “And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs.”